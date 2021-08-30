MOSS CAFE and MOSS PROVISIONS for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur

Moss Café and its companion concept, Moss Provisions should be on your radar. Based in Riverdale (in the Bronx) and kosher under the Riverdale Vaad, the group's core values are community, sustainability, quality, and creativity. Moss is running some timely specials tied to the upcoming Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur holidays.

Co-Owner Emily Weisberg stated, "Moss aims to be more than just a restaurant -- we see our role in the community as a resource for elevating like minded organizations with similar missions. In addition to sourcing sustainably and locally, we also take on a lot of community outreach projects. We believe the way we spend our money (as individuals and as a small business) can have a great impact on the way our communities thrive."

Check out the holiday offerings by Moss!

For Rosh Hashanah

Preorders now open and close on 9/1; fulfillment dates are 9/5 and 9/6

-Round Challah made with locally milled flour from Small Valley Milling ($10)

Available in plain or raisin

Lavender Honey Cake made with local honey from The Honeybee Shoppe and local lavender from Lavender By the Bay ($30) Serves 6-8; dairy-free

Simanim Platter with moroccan carrots, beet salad, green bean salad, local apples, honey from KHCC (a local community center and food pantry with an urban farm near Riverdale), pomegranate, & dates ($135)

Serves 10; vegan & gluten-free

Each siman will come from a small family-run farm that furthers Moss' mission of sustainability and food justice, including: Apples from Fishkill Farms (harvested by the Moss Staff); Carrots from Project Eats;

Beets from Lancaster Farm Fresh; and Green beans from KHCC (& other smaller community gardens).

Leek and Potato Soup ($8-16) Available in pint or quart; contains dairy

Shabazi Side of Salmon ($160) Serves 10; gluten-free & dairy-free, Shabazi spice from LaBoite Spices

Heirloom Tomato Quiche with heirloom tomatoes sourced from Project Eats ($40) Serves 8-10,

Project EATS is an urban agriculture and social enterprise providing healthy and sustainable food and jobs to underserved communities in NYC

End of Summer Grain and Corn Salad ($4.50-$18) Available in pint or quart

For Yom Kippur (to break the fast)

Preorders now open and close on 9/9; fulfillment date is 9/15

House Cured Gravlax Platter with housemade everything bagels, herbed cream cheese, heirloom tomatoes from Project Eats, red onions, capers & dill ($150) Serves 10+

Curried Egg Salad Platter with peasant bread, micro greens from mi oh my farms, and lacto-fermented cucumber pickles made in house with specially grown cucumbers from Project Eats ($120) Serves 10+; dairy-free

Shabazi Side of Salmon ($160) Servies 10; gluten-free & dairy-free

Heirloom Tomato Quiche with heirloom tomatoes sourced from Project Eats ($40) Serves 8-10

End of Summer Grain and Corn Salad ($4.50-18) Available in pint or quart

In addition to the above specials, Moss Provisions' seasonal & community-minded family meals and large format offerings will also be available.



About Moss Café & Moss Provisions:

Moss Café is a family-owned eatery committed to community, sustainability, quality and creativity. In order to be accessible to diners with all types of diets, Moss Café is not only kosher under the Riverdale Vaad, but also offers allergy-friendly options for folks who are avoiding dairy, gluten, or nuts. With a commitment to local and seasonal sourcing, Moss Café's menus rotate on a regular basis to accommodate what's available at the market. Moss is a service-included establishment and is committed to guaranteeing a real living wage for both FOH and BOH staff.

Following a 2020 café pivot to help keep the community's fridges and pantries stocked, Moss Café officially launched its sister brand Moss Provisions in early 2021. Moss Provisions offers prepared foods, family meals, large format desserts, seasonal farm boxes and local grocery items available for next day pick-up and delivery, with the same dedication to thoughtful sourcing and delicious flavors guests have come to expect from the café menus.

Moss Café is currently open for café pick-up (with outdoor tables available) and next day delivery via Moss Provisions - delivery is available in Riverdale, the Upper West Side of Manhattan, as well as parts of Westchester County and New Jersey.

Photo Credit: Andrew Bui