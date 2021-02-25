Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MONSTER ENERGY Goes For Gold With New Ultra Flavor

MONSTER ENERGY

Feb. 25, 2021  
Monster Energy is proud to announce its latest addition to the Monster Energy Ultra family, Ultra Gold - a refreshingly light flavor that tastes like biting into a ripe, golden pineapple. Inspired by the ancient Greek legendary libation nectar of ambrosia, Ultra Gold provides a zero sugar, easy-drinking experience to satisfy the God or Goddess within.

"We are thrilled to introduce Ultra Gold to Monster Energy consumers," said Monster Energy's Chief Marketing Officer Dan McHugh. "Monster Energy fans deserve the best and Ultra Gold certainly sets the standard for a zero sugar, energy boost."

At just 10 calories and 150 mg of caffeine per can, Ultra Gold is a tasty pick-me-up to help increase productivity and encourage consumers to push past everyday barriers to become the best version of themselves. Ultra Gold is made for the power players, the grinders, the weekend warriors, and anyone looking for that extra edge in their day without the added sugar.

Ultra Gold joins an impressive lineup of Ultra Family products - a portfolio of zero sugar, full flavor beverages made with Monster Energy's unique energy blend. The Ultra Family comes in 11 different varieties perfectly suited for all consumers looking to make the most out of every day while striving for healthier lifestyles.

Monster Ultra is available nationwide in a grocery retailer and convenience store near you. For more information on Monster Energy Ultra visit, https://www.monsterenergy.com/us/en/products/monster-ultra.

About Monster Energy
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Monster Energy


