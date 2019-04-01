MONARCH ROOFTOP Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Decorating Contest on Saturday on 4/20

Monarch Rooftop and Indoor Lounge, located in the heart of the Herald Square neighborhood, will have their Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Decorating contest on Saturday, April 20 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

While enjoying fabulous views of the Empire State Building, families and patrons of all ages can enjoy several springtime cocktails, games, and raffle prizes. Proceeds from the cocktails donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC. Egg baskets will be provided for kids, or they are more than welcome to bring their own. Light fare and soft beverages will also be served.

Monarch Rooftop is located at 71 West 35th Street, just off 6th Avenue. For more information and tickets to the Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Decorating Contest, please visit: https://addisongroupnyc.com/venues/monarch/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Monarch Rooftop





Related Articles