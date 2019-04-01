FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

MONARCH ROOFTOP Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Decorating Contest on Saturday on 4/20

Apr. 1, 2019  

MONARCH ROOFTOP Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Decorating Contest on Saturday on 4/20

Monarch Rooftop and Indoor Lounge, located in the heart of the Herald Square neighborhood, will have their Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Decorating contest on Saturday, April 20 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

While enjoying fabulous views of the Empire State Building, families and patrons of all ages can enjoy several springtime cocktails, games, and raffle prizes. Proceeds from the cocktails donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC. Egg baskets will be provided for kids, or they are more than welcome to bring their own. Light fare and soft beverages will also be served.

Monarch Rooftop is located at 71 West 35th Street, just off 6th Avenue. For more information and tickets to the Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Decorating Contest, please visit: https://addisongroupnyc.com/venues/monarch/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Monarch Rooftop



Related Articles



From This Author Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy writes articles and reviews for Broadwayworld.com on productions in New York City and New Jersey. She is the Editor in Chief of (read more...)

  • BWW Review: INSTRUCTIONS FOR AMERICAN SERVICEMEN IN BRITAIN is a Theatrical Treat
  • JAMS at 1 Hotel Central Park Presents A Supper That Sustains Us on Tuesday 4/30
  • CHEESE WEEK 2019 Comes to NYC 4/28 to 5/4
  • Master Mixologist: Nana Shimosegawa-Cocktail Consultant at BAR MOGA in NYC
  • WOLFGANG'S STEAKHOUSE Makes Midday Meals Fabulous
  • FINLANDIA-Official Vodka of The Kentucky Derby 2019 and Refreshing Recipes to Celebrate Race Day

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup