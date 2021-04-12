MONACO COCKTAILS in Premium Ready to Drink Varieties

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

MonacoÂ® Cocktails is a leader in the RTD cocktail category with a line of premium spirit canned cocktails from Atomic Brands.

Perfectly premixed for a real spirit cocktail with 2 shots in every can and 9% ABV, Monaco combines a unique blend of actual distilled spirits with high-quality ingredients to provide a unique craft and artisan cocktail experience in the convenience and accessibility of sustainable beverage cans.

Monaco offers a range of gluten- and malt-free canned cocktails to elevate outdoor activities, social gatherings and any occasion, with three core product lines including Monaco Cocktails, Monaco Craft Cocktails and Monaco Vodka Sodas.

Monaco Cocktails are conveniently available on Drizly, as well as liquor, convenience & grocery stores nationwide. Check out the information on their three product varieties.

Monaco Cocktails

Monaco Cocktails is a line of ready-to-drink, gluten- and malt-free premium spirit canned cocktails with 2 shots in every can and 9% ABV. Monaco combines a unique blend of actual distilled spirits with high-quality ingredients to provide a unique craft and artisan cocktail experience in the convenience and accessibility of sustainable beverage cans. Available in 8 bartender-inspired varieties, the baseline flavors include Citrus Rush, Cranberry, Mango Peach, Black Raspberry, Tequila Lime Crush, Blue Crush, Tropic Rush and Purple Crush.

Monaco Craft Cocktails

Monaco Craft Cocktails source the finest ingredients and mix them to absolute perfection to satisfy your craft desires, leave you feeling refreshed and reaching for another. Premium flavors include Moscow Mule and Kentucky Mule, with 2 shots in every can and 9% ABV.

Monaco Vodka Sodas

Monaco Vodka Sodas deliver an experience of sparkling soda water, 2 shots of Monaco Vodka with 9% ABV, natural flavors and nothing else. Made from three simple ingredients, this line of spiked seltzers contains absolutely zero sugar and zero carbs. Available flavors include Tropical and Lemon Lime.

For more information visit https://www.drinkmonaco.com/ and follow them on social media.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Atomic Brands/Monaco Cocktails