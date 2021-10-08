MIYOKO'S CREAMERY Offers Free Vegan Pizza Throughout NYC

The leading plant dairy brand Miyoko's Creamery is previewing their groundbreaking new vegan mozzarella cheese that is designed specifically for pizzas. There will be select pop-up locations in NYC from Friday, October 8th through Sunday, October 24th.

Miyoko's will be giving out free slices of vegan pizza made with its new mozzarella at the following pop-up locations:

-Friday, October 8th,10am - 6pm: Downtown Manhattan (Liberty St. between Broadway & Church St)

-Saturday, October 9th, 10am - 6pm: Union Square (Broadway between 14th & 13th St)

-Thursday, October 21st, 10am - 6pm: West Village (King Street, between Hudson Sq & Greenwich Village)

-Saturday, October 23rd, 10am - 6pm: NOMAD (6th Avenue, between 30th St and 29th St)

-Sunday, October 24th, 10am - 6pm: Upper East Side (Broadway Fall Fair, between 86th to 96th)

ABOUT MIYOKO'S NEW LIQUID VEGAN MOZZARELLA

One of the key innovations behind the new pizza mozzarella from Miyoko's Creamery is that rather than create a solid block of cheese that is then shredded, Miyoko's threw away the rule book and created a liquid format cheese, which helps give the cheese its superior melting qualities when cooked, and allows it to stretch, bubble and brown exactly like conventional dairy cheese.

ABOUT MIYOKO'S CREAMERY

Founded by visionary activist and vegan pioneer Miyoko Schinner [a member of Forbes 50 over 50 class of 2020; and a Food & Wine 2020 "Game Changer"'], Miyoko's Creamery is the leading vegan dairy food company crafting vegan cheese and butter from plant milks. With compassion at its core, Miyoko's Creamery is building a future where an animal-free dairy food system is a reality. By combining old-world creamery traditions with new, innovative technology, Miyoko's Creamery has revolutionized the cheese and butter categories, demonstrating how plant dairy is dairy.

From your cheese plate to your dinner plate, Miyoko's Creamery offers a selection of more than 25 plant milk cheeses and butters for every occasion. Products can be found at nearly 20,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Target, Trader Joe's and Walmart as well as in-home delivery services like Amazon Fresh and Instacart via select retailers. Established in 2014, and based in Petaluma, California, Miyoko's Creamery is a registered B-Corp. For more information or recipes, visit Miyokos.com or follow @MiyokosCreamery on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miyoko's Creamery