MEMORIAL DAY Dine-In or Take Out – Two Nice Choices

If you are having a Memorial Day staycation in New York City, you can dine in style, host a party for friends or order take-out to picnic in the park. Here are three choices of restaurants we enjoy!

Dine-in and take-out:

Jaz, one of the most recent editions to the Hell's Kitchen dining scene, serving a British interpretation of Northern Indian fare will be featuring "Happy Hour at the Bar" throughout Memorial Day Weekend from 11 am - 5 pm. Guests have choices from the restaurant's Bites Tray, which highlights small combo plates such as a Samosa and Lasuni Gobi; the samosa is prepared with mildly spiced potatoes, peas, and stuffed in a light pastry wrap, and the Lasuni Gobi features cauliflower florets that are battered fired and served with a house garlic sauce; and Desserts such as Gulab Jamun, balls of dough made from milk solids and semolina, soaked with an aromatic syrup and spiced with green cardamom, rose water, and saffron, and also Rasmalai, cheese milk flattened balls soaked in malai (clotted cream). Jaz will also be offering red and white wines by the glass, with choices of red including Malbec, and Syrah, and whites including Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc. Other options include Indian beers: King Fisher and Taj Mahal. Or if guests prefer something a little more refreshing on a warmer spring day, Pimms & Lemonade as well as House Bloody Marys will also be available. To view Jaz's Memorial Day Happy Hour Menu, please click here. The restaurant will be open on Memorial Day for lunch from 12 pm - 3 pm and then for dinner from 5 pm - 11 pm, with their full menu available. Find Jaz's prix-fixe lunch menu here and their full dinner menu here.

For catering and takeout:

PJ Bernstein offers delivery and takeout options for all their traditional Jewish deli specialties and will be open from 10 am - 8 pm on Memorial Day. The restaurant has remained a staple in the New York Jewish deli dining scene for over five decades. The Catering and Party Menu is perfect those looking to nosh on some hearty sandwiches with options for anywhere from 10 - 20 people. Starters include classic salad options such as Potato, Macaroni, or Cucumber Salad, among others, and customers can also lean with healthier options like PJ's Vegetable Platter, served with carrots, peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, celery sticks, and house made onion dip; and the Whitefish Platter served with an assortment of bagels, cream cheese, olives, Bermuda onions, tomatoes, and fresh lemon. Cold Cut Platters are prepared with three and a half to five pounds of select meats as well as Eli's Bread. house dressing, and pickles. Then for the main event and those looking to dive into some of NYC's best pastrami, brisket, and corned beef, PJ's Famous Sandwich Platters come with either 12 jumbo sandwiches and five pounds of a choice of side salad, and 20 Jumbo sandwiches and seven pounds of a choice of side salad. To view the entire menu, please click here.

