MEDIUM RARE Honors Our Armed Forces During Fleet Week with Specials

As Fleet Week makes waves in NYC from May 21st – May 27th, Medium Rare, one of the city's go-to-options for an iconic steak frites experience, invites locals and visiting service members to dine in style—and with gratitude.

To honor the brave men and women of the U.S. Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and Armed Forces, Medium Rare will offer uniformed service members a complimentary glass of champagne to kick off their meal, plus the restaurant’s signature House Specialty Hot Fudge Sundae on the house to wrap it up.

Medium Rare is a beloved concept that began in Washington, D.C. and has earned cult status for doing one thing exceptionally well: perfectly cooked Culotte Steak, served with crispy fresh-cut fries, mixed greens, rustic bread, and a top-secret steak sauce that keeps guests coming back for more. And seconds on all main-course items? Always complimentary.

Guests can also enjoy an incredible value, bottomless brunch prix-fixe as well (including brunch cocktails, 24-hour-soaked French toast and Steak & Eggs) for only $39.95. It’s a fun, friendly, French-inspired experience—with a side of hospitality and heart.

This Fleet Week, Medium Rare isn’t just serving food—it’s serving respect. The restaurant is located in Kips Bay at 488 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10016. Visit HERE and call 212.257.7205.

Photo Credit: Alex Staniloff

Comments