MEDIUM RARE Honors Our Armed Forces During Fleet Week with Specials

AsÂ Fleet WeekÂ makes waves in NYC fromÂ May 21stÂ â€“ May 27th,Â Medium Rare, one of the city's go-to-options for an iconicÂ steak frites experience, invites locals and visiting service members to dine in styleâ€”and with gratitude.

To honor the brave men and women of theÂ U.S. Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and Armed Forces,Â Medium RareÂ will offerÂ uniformed service membersÂ aÂ complimentary glass of champagneÂ to kick off their meal, plus the restaurantâ€™s signatureÂ House Specialty Hot Fudge SundaeÂ on the house to wrap it up.

Medium Rare is a beloved concept that began in Washington, D.C. and has earned cult status for doing one thing exceptionally well:Â perfectly cooked Culotte Steak, served with crispyÂ fresh-cut fries, mixed greens, rustic bread, and aÂ top-secret steak sauceÂ that keeps guests coming back for more. And seconds on all main-course items? Always complimentary.

Guests can also enjoy an incredible value, bottomless brunch prix-fixe as well (including brunch cocktails, 24-hour-soaked French toast and Steak & Eggs) for only $39.95. Itâ€™s a fun, friendly, French-inspired experienceâ€”with a side of hospitality and heart.

This Fleet Week,Â Medium Rare isnâ€™t just serving foodâ€”itâ€™s serving respect.Â The restaurant is located inÂ Kips BayÂ atÂ 488 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10016. Visit HERE and call 212.257.7205.Â

Photo Credit: Alex Staniloff

