MASCOTA VINEYARDS-Their Unánime Mabec and Unánime Chardonnay

Excellent wine and great company are a wonderful way in bringing out the best in all of us. With Valentine's Day just weeks away, we'd like to share with our readers some news about wines that are bound to bring out the best in you, your partner, friends and family. These two wines that we recommend from Mascota Vineyards are not only delicious, elevated wines, but they are easily accessible without ever sacrificing the quality you desire.

Both Unánime Mabec and Unánime Chardonnay have an SRP of $24.99 so choosing between red or white is easy. You can enjoy both wines for under $50. They are two beautiful expressions of Argentina that pair well with a homemade meal and great company.

Get to know these two wines better!

Unánime Malbec is for the lovers of red, tannic wines. This Malbec will satisfy all your Valentine's Day wishes. Deeply red, this wine harmonizes concentrated aromas of plums and cherries with notes of toasted coconut. Unánime Malbec captures the essence of truly ripe fruit flavors, offering a sweetness balanced by smooth yet robust tannins. Rich texture, complex layers, and a lengthy finish. Pair this wine with flank steak, a rich cream of mushroom soup, charcuterie platter or an eggplant dish.

Unánime Chardonnay is the bottle for you if you like hints of cooked apple, citrus, and tropical fruits in your Chardonnay. The wine straddles the line between fresh and rich with notes of ripe pineapple, apple, lemon, marzipan and toasted marshmallow. It is very well balanced and intense wine with a long finish. Enjoy this wine with vegetable soup, grilled salmon, lemon chicken, and shellfish dishes.

Mascota Vineyards is expanding their winemaking in Argentina while continuing to be known for quality. The brand has exciting news with the recent release of their first ever sparkling wine.

Mascota's winemaker, Opi belongs to a third generation of wine producers, since his father and grandfather were also dedicated to the process of winemaking. For this reason, Opi has been passionate about wine since childhood. He watched as his grandfather made wines and kept the most precious in a cellar in the basement of his house. The most vivid memory that Opi has of those times is the sensation that her experienced when entering the wine cellar. For him it was an adventure, something exciting, but also familiar, where he felt safe and at peace.

Find out more about Mascota Vineyards and their wines by visiting http://www.mascotavineyards.com/en/home/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mascota Vineyards