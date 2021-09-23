MARQUES DE CASA CONCHA Chilean Wines and Winemaker Marcelo Papa

Behind every renowned and memorable wine, there is the artistry and magic of its winemaker. The fearless mind leading Marques de Casa Concha, one of Chile's most prestigious wine brands, is Marcelo Papa. Considered a pioneer in the wine industry, his vision and innovative spirit led him to identify and establish new origins, intending to create wines with a signature style that perfectly represents the unique characteristics of each variety.

With more than 20 years of working in the wine industry and with many awards and recognition in the international scene, Marcelo Papa, Marques de Casa Concha Winemaker and Technical Director of Vina Concha y Toro, is one of the most prominent winemakers in the world.

For Marcelo, his main priority is crafting wines with perfect balance which reflect the terroir and enhance the distinguished climate and soil of every region, showing his true respect and commitment to the land. The resulting wines are harmonious and elegant masterpieces able to captivate the most exigent palates.

We had the opportunity to ask Marcelo about his experience and were delighted to learn more about him and Marques de Casa Concha wines.

We'd love to know your earliest interest in winemaking. When did it all start?

When I was a kid, I would spend long periods in the house that used to belong to my paternal grandfather, an Italian immigrant who arrived in Chile in 1912, specifically in Capitán Pastene, a small town in the La Araucanía region, where he set up his home and a little winery to make wines for the family's consumption. Although I never got to meet him, I inherited my passion for wine from him and my father, who had a shop where he sold wines, cheeses, and deli meats.

Can you tell us a little about the growing seasons that produced Marques de Casa Concha Carmenere 2019?

Generally speaking, the 2019 vintage was slightly warmer than the 2018, which meant it was a challenge when it came time to choose the harvest date and the right degree of ripeness in the grapes.

Your Pinot Noir is exceptional. What do you think makes it such an outstanding wine?

When working with a wine that comes from a specific place, such as Limarí, I want it to have a clear sense of origin. It's a goal that concerns me and that I pay a lot of attention to. I aim to identify the origins very well in order to make the most of them and bring them to the forefront. Due to its soil and climate conditions, Limarí is a terroir that is emerging as the best origin in the country for producing high-end Pinot Noir. This terroir is influenced by its proximity to the sea and the cool breezes that refresh the vineyard and encourage good ventilation, and that, combined with its cloudy mornings, results in slow and prolonged ripening of the fruit, which enables the production of fresher wines. With respect to the soil, it's difficult to find one like this anywhere else in the country because it has some very particular characteristics. It has clay, which delivers a somewhat superior structure, and a calcareous component that contributes freshness and mineral notes. All of this makes the Pinot Noirs from Limarí unique.

Our readers will like to know about two Marcelo Papa's signature creations.

Marques de Casa Concha Carmenere 2019 (SRP US$ 24.99): a noble wine that has been recognized worldwide with coveted accolades and consistent scores of 90+points since its inception. With 92 points from Vinous and James Suckling, this vintage shows a Peumo Carmenere's classic profile with intense notes of ripe plums, black sarsaparilla, and dark chocolate. Aging for 12 months in French oak barrels, it has a firm tannic structure and a marked acidity and offers a fleshy and creamy texture. A sure crowd pleaser!

Marques de Casa Concha Pinot Noir (SRP US$ 24.99): this 100% Pinot Noir from Limarí represents Marcelo's passion and enthusiasm for discovering the authenticity and nobility of the land, resulting in a dynamic but nuanced wine with good structure. The palate offers a refined texture with notes of cherries, raspberries, and licorice in the mouth. Meanwhile, the nose shows concentrated aromas of strawberries and raspberries. A fresh and fruity wine that promises an exquisite experience!

For more information on Marques de Casa Concha, please visit: https://marquesdecasaconcha.com/?lang=en.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Concha y Toro.