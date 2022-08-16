Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lamia's Fish Market for Fresh Seafood on the Lower East Side

Lamia's Fish Market for Fresh Seafood on the Lower East Side

Lamia's Fish Market

Aug. 16, 2022  

If you're a seafood lover, Lamia's Fish Market will not disappoint. Between its extensive menu of fresh seafood offerings to its playful marine-like ambiance, Lamia's Fish Market makes for a well-rounded enjoyable experience.

The moment you walk into Lamia's Fish Market you are transported from the busy streets of the East Village and taken to the tranquility under the sea with the nautical-inspired decor of deep green and blues hues reminiscent of the ocean.

You'll find a spacious dining area with a colorful mermaid-esque mural along with a bar and lounge area, and a private room upstairs to hold any special event. There is also a fresh seafood counter that displays a variety of fish on the ice. Here, you can pull up a stool and eat right at the counter as you pick out what you want to eat.

If you get there before the dinner crowd, there is the early catch menu from 4-6 pm, Monday through Friday with wine and cocktails for $8 and beer for $6. But since this spot is also an oyster bar, we say opt for the dozen oysters paired with a bottle of wine for $49.

Once dinner hits, there is an extensive menu of seafood plates. Kick things off with a mix of cooked and raw appetizers, such as the grilled octopus, shrimp ceviche, and tuna tartare served atop avocado mixed with mango.

For the entree, move on to the grilled tuna steak served with a cauliflower puree and sautéed spinach or scallops with celery root puree and drizzled with lemon relish. There's also fish served by the pound with your choice of Branzino or snapper that can be salt-baked, grilled, or butterflied and sprinkled with salty capers.

With all this good food to choose from, you'll likely fill up but try your best to save some room for dessert. If you're craving something ultra decadent, try the chocolate creme brulee with a brownie and topped with vanilla ice cream. But if something slightly sweet and mega refreshing is more your vibe, the tres leches are perfect.

The wine menu is extensive and there are many beers to try, but the craft cocktails are also not to be missed. Case in point: the Mommy's Poppin. This banana flambe martini is made with nutmeg so it has all the warm spice flavors but what's really fun is the massive bubble on top of the drink that you can pop.

After dining at Lamia's Fish Market, you'll understand why this is the spot for fresh seafood (and why it gets so packed come dinner). The food is solid while the atmosphere is unique and pleasant, bringing you to a place you'll have no problem returning.

Lamia's Fish Market is located at 47 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.lamiasfishmarket.com/ or call 212.777.3650.

(Photos courtesy of Peter Ruprecht and Katrine Moite)




August 16, 2022

If you’re a seafood lover, Lamia's Fish Market will not disappoint. Between its extensive menu of fresh seafood offerings to its playful marine-like ambiance, Lamia's Fish Market makes for a well-rounded enjoyable experience.
