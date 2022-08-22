LONG ISLAND WINES-Get to Know the Region and Selections

Long Island wines have remarkable versatility that our readers should know about. Savor the region's selections whether you choose to visit in person, or relish the area's wines with food, family, and friends.

Long Island extends east from New York City ending in the towns of Greenport to the north and Montauk to the south which is the easternmost point in New York state. At the island's tip, the land splits into the North and South Forks. Long Island boasts three distinct American Viticultural Areas (A.V.A.s) two of which were established in the 1980's. The region has ideal temperatures for viticulture that are moderated by the area's proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, Long Island Sound, and Peconic Bay.

Consider exploring the Long Island Wine Trail for a day trip or an overnight excursion. With an incredible array of wineries, vineyards and cellars, it is a journey to be enjoyed by wine lovers and many more.

(Lenz Courtyard, Courtesy of Lenz Winery Estate)

Long Island wineries produce a broad range of crisp, aromatic white and rosé wines. The white wines in the region can be dry with highly flavored and exotic notes, or rich, full-bodied, and deeply scented. Rosés range from pale and ethereal with mineral notes to more deeply colored, medium-bodied and fruit-forward. Long Island whites, and rosés are often paired with freshly caught Atlantic seafood, fresh produce, and local cheeses and charcuterie.

Big, robust reds are great to pair with a steak and there's always a need for a fruit-forward wine for whatever is on the barbecue. With classics like Cabernet Franc and Merlot and less-common varieties such as Syrah and Petit Verdot, Long Island offers the best. There are red wines with structure and full of flavor and delightful when served slightly chilled, not to mention often with a lower ABV than their US counterparts.

Be on the lookout for these Long Island wines and become acquainted with the producers!

-Macari Vineyards Rosé 2015 ($24) - Grapes are cultivated up a steep, sandy slope along the North Fork. This delightful world-class rosé wine reflects the family's tradition of making each glass distinctive and each meal a true celebration.

-Peconic Bay Vineyards Riesling 2020 ($28) - Owned and operated by the Soloview family, they practice sustainable farming techniques and strive to be good stewards of the land on North Fork with a goal to produce the highest quality of fruit for their wines.

-RG|NY Viognier 2020 ($35) - This beautiful, well-balanced, aromatic white wine is estate grown, produced, and bottled RG|NY in the heart of Mattituck, New York.

-Raphael Vineyard & Winery La Fontana Red Blend ($29) - This full-bodied red wine is a blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon Malbec, and Petit Verdot. Full of flavor and complexity, it is softened by velvety tannins.

-Lenz Winery Estate Selection Merlot 2015 ($35) - This Merlot has a characteristically deep, rich profile. It is made from ripe grapes that have been harvested in mature vineyards.

-McCall Wines Estate Pinot Noir 2015 ($30) - The Pinot Noir grapes are sustainably grown and hand harvested with the utmost care. The wine is a medium-weight, well-structured, and silky on the palate.

(Macari Vineyards Cellar, Courtesy of Macari Vineyards)

Want to know more about #LongIslandLife and why it is an ideal place to live, work and visit while learning about local wines. The "Long Island Tea" podcast by Kristen Reynolds and Sharon Wyman is sponsored by Long Island Wine Country. Listen and subscribe! Follow them @LongIslandTeaPodcast and @DiscoverLongIsland.

Long Island wines invite you to drink now, drink tomorrow, drink always. For our readers who are interested in learning more about the wineries and LI wine region in a centralized space, check out the Long Island Wine Country website at https://liwines.com/And follow them on social media @liwinecountry.

Photo Credits: Lead Photo, Raphael Vineyard; Bottle Shots, Marina Kennedy