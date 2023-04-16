Levain Bakery Cookies for Mother's Day

The iconic Levain Bakery has you covered for Mother's Day gifting. All 4, 8, and 12 piece cookie packs that are ordered online will be wrapped in a limited-time festive spring floral adorned packaging.

Additionally, all 8-packs can be bundled in Levain's signature gifting tin, featuring illustrations of the original 74th street bakery where Pam & Connie created the iconic cookie back in 1995. Check out some of Levain Bakery's popular selections!

Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip - the new spring flavor combines gooey caramel chips, fresh shredded coconut and melty dark chocolate in a rich, buttery crispy-yet-chewy cookie that'll make you wish spring could last forever!

Gluten Free Vegan - the recently launched cookie features chunks of crunchy walnuts, semisweet vegan chocolate chips and is made with plant-based rich and creamy butter made from cashews.

Spring Assortment - available in 4, 8 or 12 packs and features this limited-edition Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip cookie along with three other classic Levain flavors: Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip.

Signature Assortment - includes one of each of our original 4 cookie flavors: Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip and Oatmeal Raisin.

All Levain Bakery cookies are baked fresh daily and available to ship nationwide via www.levainbakery.com and most recently through DoorDash National Shipping. In addition to the current eleven bakeries in New York, Washington, DC, Boston and Chicago, Levain is expanding to Los Angeles in the coming months.

Photo Credit: Provided by Levain Bakery