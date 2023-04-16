Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LEVAIN BAKERY Cookies for Mother's Day

Levain Bakery Cookies for Mother's Day

Apr. 16, 2023  
LEVAIN BAKERY Cookies for Mother's Day

The iconic Levain Bakery has you covered for Mother's Day gifting. All 4, 8, and 12 piece cookie packs that are ordered online will be wrapped in a limited-time festive spring floral adorned packaging.

Additionally, all 8-packs can be bundled in Levain's signature gifting tin, featuring illustrations of the original 74th street bakery where Pam & Connie created the iconic cookie back in 1995. Check out some of Levain Bakery's popular selections!

Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip - the new spring flavor combines gooey caramel chips, fresh shredded coconut and melty dark chocolate in a rich, buttery crispy-yet-chewy cookie that'll make you wish spring could last forever!

Gluten Free Vegan - the recently launched cookie features chunks of crunchy walnuts, semisweet vegan chocolate chips and is made with plant-based rich and creamy butter made from cashews.

Spring Assortment - available in 4, 8 or 12 packs and features this limited-edition Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip cookie along with three other classic Levain flavors: Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip.

Signature Assortment - includes one of each of our original 4 cookie flavors: Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip and Oatmeal Raisin.

All Levain Bakery cookies are baked fresh daily and available to ship nationwide via www.levainbakery.com and most recently through DoorDash National Shipping. In addition to the current eleven bakeries in New York, Washington, DC, Boston and Chicago, Levain is expanding to Los Angeles in the coming months.

Photo Credit: Provided by Levain Bakery



Photos: Go Inside Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights Presented by Jeeter Photo
Photos: Go Inside Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights Presented by Jeeter
On Friday, April 14th, at the exclusive Zenyara Estate in Coachella, Casamigos was front and center at TAO Desert Nights Presented by Jeeter. The coveted Coachella bash kicked off Weekend One after parties with guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Diddy, Becky G, Post Malone, Diplo, Madison Pettis and Alex Palls of Chainsmokers. Check out photos here!
CLONAKILTY DISTILLERY– Think and Drink Sustainably for Earth Day Photo
CLONAKILTY DISTILLERY– Think and Drink Sustainably for Earth Day
Alcohol production can be pretty taxing on the planet, but a good drink shouldn't cost the earth. With Earth Day, April 22nd just around the corner, consider a sustainability sipper by Clonakilty Distillery
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj of DUOMO 51 in the Rockefeller Center Neighbo Photo
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj of DUOMO 51 in the Rockefeller Center Neighborhood
Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj about his career and Duomo 51 for our 'Chef Spotlight.'
ART OF COOKING Benefit for The Sylvia Center on 4/27 Photo
ART OF COOKING Benefit for The Sylvia Center on 4/27
On Thursday, April 27, Executive Chef Bryce Shuman of the Michelin-recognized Sweetbriar, formerly of Eleven Madison Park will join with The Sylvia Center to host the 15th anniversary celebration fundraising event at their Art of Cooking Benefit.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


LEVAIN BAKERY Cookies for Mother's DayLEVAIN BAKERY Cookies for Mother's Day
April 16, 2023

The iconic Levain Bakery has you covered for Mother's Day gifting. All 4, 8, and 12 piece cookie packs that are ordered online will be wrapped in a limited-time festive spring floral adorned packaging.
CLONAKILTY DISTILLERY– Think and Drink Sustainably for Earth DayCLONAKILTY DISTILLERY– Think and Drink Sustainably for Earth Day
April 16, 2023

Alcohol production can be pretty taxing on the planet, but a good drink shouldn't cost the earth. With Earth Day, April 22nd just around the corner, consider a sustainability sipper by Clonakilty Distillery
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj of DUOMO 51 in the Rockefeller Center NeighborhoodChef Spotlight: Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj of DUOMO 51 in the Rockefeller Center Neighborhood
April 14, 2023

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj about his career and Duomo 51 for our 'Chef Spotlight.'
ART OF COOKING Benefit for The Sylvia Center on 4/27ART OF COOKING Benefit for The Sylvia Center on 4/27
April 13, 2023

On Thursday, April 27, Executive Chef Bryce Shuman of the Michelin-recognized Sweetbriar, formerly of Eleven Madison Park will join with The Sylvia Center to host the 15th anniversary celebration fundraising event at their Art of Cooking Benefit.
Interview: Choreographer, Cari Sanchez of DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS at The Growing StageInterview: Choreographer, Cari Sanchez of DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS at The Growing Stage
April 13, 2023

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing choreographer, Cari Sanchez about her career and choreographing Don’t Let the pigeon Drive the Bus at The Growing Stage.
share