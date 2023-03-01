KENNY FLOWERS for Spring Break Fashion and their New Espresso Martini Print Shirt

Vacation plans are in the works, special dining is being reserved, and stylish wardrobes are getting planned. Discover Kenny Flowers! Founded by Kenny Haisfield in 2015, the company is a tropical clothing and lifestyle brand putting a fresh spin on Hawaiian shirts, resort looks, golf attire, men and women's swimwear, women's beach dresses, kids' clothing, and accessories. Their line has well-tailored pieces featuring great colors and prints to suit every taste and style.

Kenny Flowers regularly launches new prints, styles and designs, typically inspired by beautiful destinations around the world including Italy, Mexico, Hawaii and more. Each collection is limited-edition and sells out quickly.

One of their newest men's shirts has a print that highlights a favorite cocktail, the Espresso Martini. This short-sleeve button down shirt has been crafted for a jolt of style, fire and fun. Handmade in Bali and available now at www.kennyflowers.com for $88, it is perfect for any espresso martini lover. Wear it for a night on the town or at your favorite beach bar. It joins the other fashionable shirts for men that include the recently launched disco ball print.

Our readers will like to know that Kenny Flowers is actively and constantly looking for new and innovative ways to make its business more sustainable. And giving is in Kenny Flowers' nature. At just 16 years old, founder Kenny Haisfield created a nonprofit foundation to send underprivileged teenagers to college in Indonesia with his best friend. Their foundation CEO4Teens has been responsible for helping to start Campuhan College in Bali, Indonesia and also providing the financial backing for the tuition of more than 150 students' education and counting.

Kenny Flowers is all about embracing the feeling of vacation, every day. Learn more and peruse their fashions and styles at www.kennyflowers.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kenny Flowers