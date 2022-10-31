JIMMY-The Iconic Rooftop Destination in Soho Announces Fall Cocktail Menu

For those celebrating the autumn's charms, JIMMY, a mainstay of Lower Manhattan nightlife with incomparable, jaw-dropping views of Manhattan, unveils its new cocktail menu imbued with the flavors of the season. JIMMY's Master Mixologist Johnny Swet and the bar team have reimagined many of the classics of mixology, from the Spritz to the Gimlet to the Margarita, through the lens of evocative ingredients like orchard fruits, baking spices, pumpkins, nuts and caramel. The cocktails are complemented by bar fare with a global twist by Michelin-starred Chef George Mendes, who leads Veranda, ModernHaus SoHo's signature restaurant.

A beloved icon now celebrating its 11th anniversary, JIMMY is the brainchild of David Rabin and Johnny Swet. Rabin is a 26-year hospitality industry veteran who is also a partner at New York hotspots that include The Skylark, American Bar, Sona and Temple Bar. Swet is a 25-year bar veteran who is a partner at JIMMY and a long-time consultant at The Skylark, Sona and Temple Bar.

"As guests increasingly move inside, they are greeted by our fireplace that is a focal point of the bar's cozy indoor lounge," says Rabin. "Our guests return time and again for Johnny's seasonally inspired cocktails, Chef George's delicious bar fare and our signature welcoming hospitality. Regardless of the time of year, JIMMY's 14-foot, floor to ceiling windows offer some of the most breathtaking views in the city that never cease to amaze native New Yorkers, transplants and travelers."

"Through our cocktails, we are raising a toast to this unique season and all of its pleasant and comforting associations with baking spices, orchard fruits, pumpkins, nuts and caramel," says Swet. "We continue to celebrate classic cocktails with surprising twists and unexpected ingredients that capture our guests' imaginations and delight their taste buds."

The new fall cocktails include:

-Smoked Apple Margarita ($20) - Apple cider, the drink of fall, modifies a Margarita made with smoky 400 Conejos mezcal and lime juice, with cinnamon and allspice

-Classic Sazerac ($20) - An exemplary and balanced version of the classic Sazerac, with a split base of Sazerac Rye and Hennessy VSOP Cognac modified by two bitters, Peychaud's and Angostura, a hint of simple syrup and the signature absinthe rinse that amps up the seasonal aromatics

-Purple Rain ($20) - Inspired by the eponymously named movie, an ode to faith and love, this gorgeous cocktail riffs on the Gimlet with violet-hued Empress Gin, lychee liqueur, simple syrup and lime juice

-Fall Spritz ($20) - The classic Spritz of Aperitivo Select, prosecco and club soda is enriched with cranberry juice, a flavor that embodies the season

-Ginger Spice ($20) - Ginger and pear are a classic flavor combination, especially in this quaffable cocktail with Reyka Vodka, pear purée, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, with fragrant rosemary

-Coco Espresso Martini ($24) - This energizing crowd pleaser unites Belvedere Vodka, Caffè Borghetti Espresso Liqueur and coconut milk, with star anise making it especially irresistible during the cooler months

-Scotch Honey Press ($30) - This elegant Hot Toddy variation brings together Glenfiddich 14 and honey, with a lemon slice

-Fall from the Tree ($40) - An unexpected mélange of Glenfiddich 18, apple cider, aromatic bitters and cinnamon, with lemon

The menu also reprises many JIMMY classics:

-Spiced Pumpkin Mule ($20) - A seasonal expression of the Moscow Mule with Reyka Vodka, ginger beer, lime juice and simple syrup, with pumpkin butter and a sprinkling of fragrant nutmeg adding notes of fall

-Smoked Salted Caramel ($20) - Inspired by the nostalgic candies of autumn, this Margarita variation brings together Milagro Tequila, smoky 400 Conejos Mezcal, caramel and lime juice, all emboldened with a savory dash of black sea salt

-Pineapple Mojito ($20) - A staple on the menu from JIMMY's opening day, this tropical variation on the Cuban classic marries Brugal Extra Dry Rum, fresh mint, lime juice, caramelized pineapple chunks and a splash of club soda

-Blushing Lady ($20) - A Margarita reinterpreted seasonally with pomegranate, it unites Milagro Tequila, La Pinta Pomegranate Liqueur, lime juice and agave syrup, with thyme

-Golden Hour ($20) - Inspired by sunsets at JIMMY, this elaborate tricked up Daiquiri salutes vacation destination dreams via Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur and lime juice, with apricot jam providing a comforting note that references the season's stone fruit

-Grapes of Wrath ($20) - A multilayered Collins with Stoli Cucumber Vodka, lemon juice, club soda, simple syrup, and a hint of St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur lending a seasonal vibe, with red grapes and rosemary

-El Camino ($20) - A spicy Margarita variation that has long been a guest favorite gets its piquancy from Tanteo Habanero Tequila, which joins Milagro Tequila, lime juice and agave syrup, with a Tajín chili/lime rim

-Legal in Vermont ($20) - A toast to Vermont's pioneering legalization of same-sex nuptials, this rich Old-Fashioned marries Hudson New York Bourbon, cinnamon syrup, orange bitters, a hint of maple syrup, with a purple shiso leaf

-Blood Orange Bourbon Smash ($20) - A classic Smash with Hudson New York Bourbon, blood orange juice and lime juice, with mint

-Rusty Nail ($50) - A retro cocktail elevated with The Balvenie 21, Drambuie and balanced with a hint of lemon

-Tequila Martini ($50) - A decidedly Mexican take on the iconic cocktail with Clase Azul Reposado Tequila, lime juice and orange juice, with olives

-Cherry Old Fashioned ($50) - Glenfiddich 21 is combined with a touch of simple syrup, orange bitters, with an orange wheel and a maraschino cherry

