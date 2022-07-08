Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JIM BEAM BLACK and Two Inspired Summer Cocktail Recipes

JIM BEAM BLACK

Food + Wine News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 8, 2022  
JIM BEAM BLACK and Two Inspired Summer Cocktail Recipes

Jim Beam® Black Extra Aged is one of the most beloved bourbons. As the number one bourbon, Jim Beam started it all and now the brand is 225 years old!

We have recipes for two new cocktails by Beam Suntory Mixologist, Amy Probasco. They are sure to be the favorites of friends and family at all your outdoor barbecues and gatherings this summer

Check out the ingredients and methods for "Good as Gold" and "Ginger Old Fashioned." They are summery recipes to get everyone mixing!

Good as Gold - curated by Beam Suntory Mixologist, Amy Probasco

Ingredients:

-1.5 parts Jim Beam® Black

-.5 part Fresh Lemon Juice

-.5 part Simple Syrup

-1 small spoonful of Orange Marmalade

-Light Bodied Beer, to top

-1 Orange for garnish

Method: Combine ingredients except beer into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a tall cocktail glass over fresh ice. Top with beer. Garnish with an orange wedge or wheel.

Jim Beam® Black Extra Aged is one of the most beloved bourbons

Ginger Old Fashioned - curated by Beam Suntory Mixologist, Amy Probasco

Ingredients:

-2 parts Jim Beam Black

-.25 part Demerara Syrup

-3 slices Fresh Ginger

-3 dashes Aromatic Bitters

Method: Combine demerara syrup and ginger in a mixing glass and gently muddle. Add rest of ingredients with ice, stir to chill, and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange and lemon wedge.

Explore the Jim Beam® portfolio that includes an impressive array of bourbons. For more information on Jim Beam®, where to purchase, and for additional recipes, please visit their web site at https://www.jimbeam.com/en/.

Photo Credit: "Good as Gold" Cocktail-Courtesy of Jim Beam®

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Food + Wine Stories

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy writes articles and reviews for Broadwayworld.com on productions in New York City and New Jersey. She is the Editor in Chief of BWW's Food & Wine World.com and the Senior... (read more about this author)

Free Coffee and Movies in Brooklyn This Summer Under the Stars
July 5, 2022

Gowanus based coffee roaster Abbotsford Road Coffee Specialists and their coffee subscription application, CoffeesUp, have partnered with Brooklyn Magazine to make specialty-made, barista style coffee available for the magazine's upcoming “Summer Movies Under the Stars” which will be featured at Fort Greene Park in July and then in Prospect Park in August.
A New Story Sets Sail: Disney Cruise Line Welcomes Fifth Ship, DISNEY WISH
July 5, 2022

The Disney Wish, the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, was christened on Wednesday, June 29th  during an unforgettable celebration filled with spectacular musical performances, special guests and characters from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar stories.
UNANIME Pinot Noir from Mascota Vineyards-A Top Summery Choice
July 3, 2022

An undeniable wine choice for summer is Unánime Pinot Noir from Mascota Vineyards. Nestled in the Uco Valley of Argentina, the limestone and volcanic soils along with the thermal amplitude make this the ideal home for Pinot Noir.
TAVERN ON THE GREEN Presents Salsa Nights
July 2, 2022

If you love to dance and are looking for a fun and unique New York City activity, look no further. Tavern on the Green’s Salsa Dancing Nights are back and better than ever.
Villa Maria Wine and Billion Oyster Project
June 30, 2022

Villa Maria, one of New Zealand’s most historic wine brands and the country’s most awarded winery invited Broadwayworld to participate in hands-on, sustainability activities with Billion Oyster Project at Governors Island on June 22.