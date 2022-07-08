JIM BEAM BLACK and Two Inspired Summer Cocktail Recipes

Jim Beam® Black Extra Aged is one of the most beloved bourbons. As the number one bourbon, Jim Beam started it all and now the brand is 225 years old!

We have recipes for two new cocktails by Beam Suntory Mixologist, Amy Probasco. They are sure to be the favorites of friends and family at all your outdoor barbecues and gatherings this summer

Check out the ingredients and methods for "Good as Gold" and "Ginger Old Fashioned." They are summery recipes to get everyone mixing!

Good as Gold - curated by Beam Suntory Mixologist, Amy Probasco

Ingredients:

-1.5 parts Jim Beam® Black

-.5 part Fresh Lemon Juice

-.5 part Simple Syrup

-1 small spoonful of Orange Marmalade

-Light Bodied Beer, to top

-1 Orange for garnish

Method: Combine ingredients except beer into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a tall cocktail glass over fresh ice. Top with beer. Garnish with an orange wedge or wheel.

Jim Beam® Black Extra Aged is one of the most beloved bourbons

Ginger Old Fashioned - curated by Beam Suntory Mixologist, Amy Probasco

Ingredients:

-2 parts Jim Beam Black

-.25 part Demerara Syrup

-3 slices Fresh Ginger

-3 dashes Aromatic Bitters

Method: Combine demerara syrup and ginger in a mixing glass and gently muddle. Add rest of ingredients with ice, stir to chill, and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange and lemon wedge.

Explore the Jim Beam® portfolio that includes an impressive array of bourbons. For more information on Jim Beam®, where to purchase, and for additional recipes, please visit their web site at https://www.jimbeam.com/en/.

Photo Credit: "Good as Gold" Cocktail-Courtesy of Jim Beam®