JALAO NYC Announces Holiday Pick-up Ordering and NYE

New Yorker's can now celebrate the holidays with food from Manhattan's newest and trendiest Dominican-inspired restaurant, Jalao NYC at Radio Hotel.

With its Christmas Catering services, Jalao NYC's renowned dishes packed with Caribbean flavor can be enjoyed from the comfort of home with options for Christmas Eve and Day pick-up. Catering orders will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 23.

Christmas specials include a traditional Pernil Asado Dominicano, a 7-hour slow cooked pork shoulder, Platanos al Caldero, sweet and savory caramelized plantains, and Lasaña de Res, a meat and cheese layered pasta dish.

For those who would rather go out to eat, Jalao NYC is also accepting reservations for in-house dining, featuring a prix fixe 3-course meal and wine pairing. Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at (929) 688-4684

The holiday festivities at Jalao NYC extend into New Year's Eve with an open bar, which will feature signature cocktails including Mamajuana Manhattan, the Mercado Margarita and the Santo Dominicano, passed hors d'oeurves, including the very popular Bombones de Yuca and Chicharron Casabe, and a live DJ performance. The celebratory evening will culminate in a champagne toast as the clock strikes midnight.

Jalao NYC is located at 2420 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10033. Visit their web site at https://jalaonyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jalao NYC