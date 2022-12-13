Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Il Grigio Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG 2019-A Tuscan Red Wine to Savor

Il Grigio Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG 2019

Dec. 13, 2022  
While you're shopping for holiday wines, there's a Chianti selection from the Tuscany region that will definitely please family and friends. Il Grigio Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG 2019 is made from the finest grapes selected from the San Felice estate vineyards.

This Riserva, comprised of mainly Sangiovese grapes, is made by blending both traditional and modern winemaking techniques.

Il Grigio Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG 2019 is a rich ruby red in the glass. On the nose, the wine has lingering aromas of red berry fruits. It is full bodied with succulent tannins and a tangy acidity. You'll want to serve this wine with hard Italian cheeses, beef dishes, pastas with a light tomato sauce, and roasted vegetables.

Il Grigio Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG 2019 bottle is very attractive for gifting. The front label bears Titian's famous portrait of a medieval knight in armour. The SRP for the Il Grigio is $25.99.

For more information on the San Felice portfolio of wines and Il Grigio Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG 2019, please visit https://www.agricolasanfelice.it/en/prodotti/il-grigio-chianti-classico-riserva-docg/.

To purchase Il Grigio online, please visit https://www.wine.com/product/san-felice-il-grigio-chianti-classico-riserva-2019/1040473.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Il Grigio da San Felice



