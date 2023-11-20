IRMANA-Delightful Sicilian Wines Embracing Sustainable Practices

The Irmàna line of Sicilian wines, produced by Corvo, is one of the three historic wines of the Duca di Salaparuta Group that also includes Duca di Salaparuta, Corvo, and Florio. Irmàna wines include Sicily’s staple native grape varieties that include Frappato and Grillo.

Irmàna boasts two sustainability certifications, V.I.V.A. and Equalitas, and has launched its first organic vintage. The environmental practices adopted in the vineyard expand into Irmàna’s packaging as well. Its labels are made with recycled materials and corks are also 100% recyclable and with zero carbon footprint.

Irmàna Frappato has a rich red color. When it is served slightly chilled, the aromatic balance of rose and violets, and the velvety, gentle tannins, make this wine the perfect partner to any rich fish dish such as shrimp scampi or baked salmon.

Irmàna Grillo has lively, fresh citrus notes with hints of melon & honey. It pairs beautifully with poultry dishes and zesty homemade pizzas.

You can find Irmàna wines locally. Irmàna Grillo has an SRP of $19.99 and Irmàna Frappato has an SRP of $19.99. These are bottles should be on your holiday tables for the pleasure of family and friends.

For more information on the Irmàna line of wines, please visit https://www.duca.it/en/categoria_vino_brand/corvo-raccolti-a-mano-en/.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Irmàna