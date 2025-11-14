Holiday Destination-THE BAR AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL on Columbus Circle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bar at Mandarin Oriental is situated high above Columbus Circle, along the Thanksgiving Day Parade route and just steps from Lincoln Center, the Theater District, Radio City, and the Rockefeller Center Tree, The Bar offers an intimate, luxurious escape from the city’s holiday hustle and bustle!

The reconceptualized, speak-easy style cocktail bar takes inspiration from the legendary Silk Road, with a menu that blends global flavors, rare ingredients, and refined technique for an elevated drinking experience. Inside, warm lighting, rich leather seating, and vintage decor create an inviting atmosphere that’s perfect for a cozy winter night post holiday shopping or taking in the city’s seasonal decorations.

The Bar’s expert beverage team crafts inventive, story-driven cocktails that follow the history of the silk road, interpreted through cocktails that correspond with The Mandarin’s luxury properties worldwide. Standouts include Bangkok’s Siam Sunset; Istanbul’s espresso martini riff, the Sultan’s Delight, served from a Turkish coffee pot; and a spice-forward twist on the Manhattan, the Manhattan Spice, made with 12-year rye whiskey.

Whether folks are looking for a place to warm up after the parade, celebrate after a Broadway show, or take a break from holiday shopping, The Bar at Mandarin Oriental is a sophisticated choice for cocktails and cozy vibes.

The Bar at Mandarin Oriental is located at 80 Columbus Circle, New York, 10023, USA. For more information, hours of operation and menus, please visit The Bar: Central Park Bar | Mandarin Oriental, New York.

Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental