HORTUS NYC Announces New Fall Menu

Hortus NYC, located at 271 5th Avenue, has announced their new fall menu. The seasonal menu is the second from Executive Chef Lenny Moon and features his signature style of presenting the flavors of China, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia in dishes that are both delicious and stylistic at an approachable price point.

Highlights from the fall menu include appetizers like Lobster Claws with Caviar, wasabi tuna and sea urchin; Yuzu Bacon Rose Pasta, rigatoni served in tomato sauce with green onions and cream; and Kabocha Pumpkin Soup, butternut squash, spiced pumpkin seeds, apple chutney.

There are main courses such as New York Strip Steak, served with seasonal vegetables and a miso chimichurri; Cod with Korean chive, Thai chili, chive oil, and shrimp sauce; and Chicken, served in a red curry sauce with pickled cauliflower and a crispy rice cake

While the menu has been redesigned, customer favorites King Crab Noodle, fettucine with mala cream sauce, shallots, and scallions; and Sea Urchin Donabe, made of nori puree, ikura, cured egg yolk, and black truffles; have become staples of Hortus NYC's cuisine.

For more information on Hortus NYC, to view menus, make a reservation, and for take out and delivery options, please visit https://www.hortusnyc.com/.

(Pictured: Cod with Korean chive, Thai chili, chive oil, and shrimp sauce)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hortus NYC