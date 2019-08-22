HOPE & SESAME Launches World's First Plant-Based Line of Organic Sesamemilks 

Editor's Note; Broadwayworld had the pleasure of sampling Hope & Sesame's plant-based sesamemilks. It is a dairy-free, nutritious and tasty product that you'll love as a beverage, with breakfast foods, and in smoothies. Learn more about them and the new e-commerce web site deliciousness.com.

Hope & Sesame, the world's only manufacturer of creamy, plant-based organic sesamemilks has debuted its new line of protein-backed, nondairy products. The new innovations include five delicious organic sesamemilk flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, original, unsweetened original and chocolate hazelnut.

With 8 grams of protein and 120 calories per serving, Hope & Sesame organic sesamemilk delivers as much calcium as whole dairy milk, with less sugar, more vitamin D and no dairy allergens or lactose. Each nutritious beverage features Sesamein, Hope & Sesame's exclusive plant-based protein concentrate. The delicious, nutritious beverage can be enjoyed on it's own or in cereals, smoothies and protein drinks. Chocolate, vanilla, original and unsweetened original are vegan and free of dairy, soy, gluten and tree nut. Chocolate hazelnut is vegan and free of dairy, soy and gluten. The suggested retail price is $4.99 for each 1-liter carton.

"We continue to see tremendous growth in nondairy plant-based foods due to consumers' dietary restrictions, changing taste preferences and desire for more nutritional choices," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and co-founder of Spinning Wheel Brands. "Hope & Sesame are category-changing nondairy milks that are convenient, great-tasting and better for you options that the entire family can enjoy."

Hope & Sesame took 24 months of research and development to create the ideal nutritional balance, consistency and taste. Each milk offers the subtle nutty flavor of sesame without overwhelming or changing the flavor profile. Sesame is a natural source of vital minerals like copper, magnesium and iron, and is laden with rich amino acids.

All Hope & Sesame products are Non-GMO Project Verified, kosher certified, bear the USDA organic seal and feature a simple ingredient list.

Timed with the launch of the new Hope & Sesame line, is the launch of the new e-commerce website deliciousness.com. The new site features food innovations that meet an array of dietary restrictions from vegan, gluten-free to nut-free and kosher. The new site also offers stand-alone products, sample packs, care packages and subscription options. Special mailing options are available for military care packages.

"Deleciousness.com is a one-stop shop for new and innovative food and beverage products that consumers have never seen before," said Stamberger. "The new website was designed to give shoppers the tools they need to quickly identify the food attributes and type of products that are important to them. The clean and simple navigation makes browsing and buying a breeze."

Hope & Sesame organic sesamemilks are available for purchase deliciousness.com and January 1, 2019 on Amazon.com. Fans can also follow deliciousness.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Spinning Wheel Brands

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Spinning Wheel Brands is a perpetual brand generator, launcher and grower in the emerging food and beverage industry. Spinning Wheel Brands current portfolio includes Copious Brands, with Veggicopia.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Spinning Wheel Brands





