HOP ON OVER TO HOBOKEN by Light Group-The Dynamic City and Its Attractions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Light Group, one of New Jersey’s most dynamic bar and restaurant groups led by Pat Light, today announces its first-ever “Hop on Over to Hoboken” tourism promotion to drive attention to the historic waterfront city that is only minutes away from Manhattan. The initiative has the support of the City of Hoboken and its Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla.

The promotion kicks off with “Hoboken July 4th Presented by The Light Group,” one of the largest public events in the city’s history. It will be followed by activations throughout the year, including a series of national bar star pop-ups at The Waiting Room in Downtown Hoboken.

“The Hop on Over to Hoboken tourism promotion is my love letter to the city I call home, which really deserves more national attention,” says Pat Light, Founder & CEO, The Light Group, and a former Major League Baseball pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners. “We are kicking things off with our massive July 4th celebration. To be able to enjoy both the Macy’s and Jersey City’s fireworks with the unobstructed New York City skyline as the backdrop will be a truly unforgettable experience. We are excited to electrify our city with this initiative and invite visitors from New Jersey, New York and nationwide to experience its unique charms.”

"The City of Hoboken is thrilled to see our community highlighted as a compelling travel destination this summer,” said Hoboken’s Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla. “From our unique history to our vibrant cultural and recreational activities, Hoboken has so much to offer. We’re grateful to Pat Light and the entire Light Group for their civic-mindedness in recognizing our city’s energy and charm. As we count down the days to July 4th, we see Hoboken as one of the best spots in the region to enjoy the fireworks and spend quality time with friends and family."

With free admission, the family-friendly Hoboken July 4th event will take place on July 4, 2025, from 12 noon to 11pm on Hoboken’s Pier A at 100 Sinatra Drive. Pier A, which juts into the Hudson River, is easily accessible via PATH Trains and the NY Waterway Hoboken Ferries.

-25,000 Celebrants & Spectacular Fireworks Views

With the 5-acre pier accommodating 25,000 celebrants, Hoboken July 4th promises to be one of the largest public events in the city’s history, with upwards of 125,000 spectators on the Hoboken Waterfront Walkway. All will enjoy spectacular riverfront views of both Macy’s and Jersey City’s fireworks in the evening. Mayor Bhalla will attend the event with his family. Corporate sponsors include Anheuser-Busch, Constellation Brands and DraftKings.

-Pat Light, from Major League Baseball Pitcher to Hospitality Entrepreneur

Since founding The Light Group in 2019, Light has created a portfolio of distinctive and beloved hospitality venues in Hoboken. They include Green Rock Tap & Grill, Texas Arizona, River Street Garage, McSwiggan’s Pub and The Waiting Room.

Light entered the hospitality industry after achieving his dream of becoming a Major League Baseball pitcher. As a first-round draft pick, he was selected by the Boston Red Sox and later pitched for the Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners. It was during Light’s extensive travels across the U.S. for away games that he developed a love for the hospitality industry and a vision for starting his own group one day. Light is also the co-host of the “Sorry, We’re Closed” podcast.

-Performances by Live Bands, DJs, a Beer Garden & Food Trucks Galore

The 11-hour event will be punctuated by performances by shore bands from New Jersey beginning at 1:30pm that include The Benjamins, Austin City Nights, Sean Patrick and The Alibis, and The Original Copy. Live DJs will spin tunes in between the sets.

A beer garden sponsored by The Light Group’s Texas Arizona and The Waiting Room will sell beer, cocktails and light snacks. Classic ballpark fare will be available for purchase courtesy of numerous food trucks. Their festive offerings include Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Chicken Tenders, Fries, Funnel Cakes, Mac & Cheese, Nachos, Tacos and Sausage & Peppers.

-A Refined Speakeasy, The Waiting Room, with U.S. Bar Pop-Ups

The pièce de résistance of The Light Group is The Waiting Room, which is being re-imagined as an elevated Hoboken speakeasy, accessible through a replica of a classic English phone booth.

The Waiting Room will be dedicated to the Garden State, featuring locally crafted spirits such as Laird’s Applejack and spotlighting the state’s legendary produce. The bar will serve highball versions of classic cocktails, such as the Martini and the Manhattan. Each cocktail will have a story behind it, revealing the very personal connections to Light and his family.

To bring The Waiting Room into the overall cocktail conversation, a series of pop-ups by visiting top U.S. bar stars is now being planned for 2025 and 2026.

-Welcoming Places Where Hoboken’s Community Gathers

The Light Group also owns and manages four additional bars and restaurants in Downtown Hoboken that have become woven into the city’s social fabric and serve as foundations of the community. While each has its own distinct vibe, they exemplify The Light Group’s welcoming hospitality and commitment to always exceeding guest expectations.

They include Green Rock Tap & Grill, a noted New York Giants bar; Texas Arizona, a sports bar with a loyal Penn State contingent; River Street Garage, a high-energy live music venue; and McSwiggin’s Pub, an ode to Ireland that is a magnet for soccer fans.

-Hoboken as a Compelling Travel Destination

Hoboken is best known worldwide for being the birthplace of both Frank Sinatra and baseball. The brownstone-rich city offers numerous attractions for visitors, including Washington Street, the city’s main thoroughfare, with numerous restaurants and shops; Hoboken Historical Museum, for exploring the city’s history; Hoboken Fire Department Museum, for firefighting enthusiasts; Birthplace of Baseball Monument, honors the inaugural game played by the Knickerbockers and the New Yorks on June 19, 1846; Frank Sinatra Statue, to honor the city’s best-known native; Leo’s, an Italian restaurant known for having been a Sinatra favorite; Stevens Institute of Technology, an acclaimed tech center; Barsky Gallery, for contemporary art; Gravity Vault, for indoor rock climbing fans; Hoboken Cove Community Boathouse, for kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, outrigger canoeing and more; Pier 13, for cocktails, food trucks, live music and ongoing events on this promenade that extends into the Hudson River; and the W Hotel Hoboken, for stylish accommodations with impressive views of New York City.

Beyond Frank Sinatra, other Hoboken natives throughout history include Michael Chang, a French Open champion; Willem De Kooning, a renowned 20th-century painter; Martha Entenmann, developed one of the largest baked goods companies in the U.S.; Dr. Alfred Kinsey, psychologist and researcher behind “The Kinsey Report”; G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate conspirator and radio talk show host; Eli Manning, a Super Bowl quarterback for the New York Giants; James Rado, co-creator of “Hair,” the Broadway musical; Gerome Ragni, co-creator of “Hair,” the Broadway musical; Alex Rodriguez, a New York Yankee; Alfred Stieglitz, a 19th and 20th-century photographer; Buddy Valastro, a baker and “Cake Boss” TV personality; and Pia Zadora, an actor and singer.

Get to know the Light Group! Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., The Light Group is one of New Jersey’s most dynamic hospitality groups. Founded and led by Pat Light, a former Major League Baseball pitcher, its distinctive and beloved venues in the waterfront city include Green Rock Tap & Grill, Texas Arizona, River Street Garage, McSwiggan’s Pub and The Waiting Room. For more information, please visit www.thelightgrp.com and follow us on Instagram at @thelightgrp.

Photo Credit: Carlos Alayo

Comments

Need more Food + Wine Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...