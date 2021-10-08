Go AL FRESCO This Fall in NYC-Our Top 20

The pleasant autumn weather invites guests to dine al fresco at restaurants all around Manhattan. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, a mid-day snack, dinner, or a weekend brunch, check out some of the eateries that are making outdoor dining available. They include expanded areas in the front of restaurants, garden spaces, and patio seating. From casual to elegant and everything in between, we have selections to suit every taste and style.

Jungsik, the highly acclaimed two-starred Michelin restaurant in Tribeca was first to introduce New Korean cuisine to New York celebrated its 10th anniversary this September. The restaurant highlights a seven-course signature menu and a five-course seasonal menu with supplemental options available as well as wine pairings and craft cocktails. The signature menu has consistently seen small variations in both presentation and flavor profiles since the opening of the restaurant. For Al Fresco Dining, the restaurant has designed individual dining chalets for parties of up to six.

Badshah located in Hell's Kitchen and convenient to the Theatre District, Badshah is the next generation of Indian restaurants, a direct descendant of acclaimed Surya in the West Village. Chef/Owner Abishek Sharma grew up learning from his father every aspect of the business including traditional and innovative cooking techniques. In 2017, Sharma brightened up a cozy corner of Hell's Kitchen with artistic, youthful energy and Badshah was born. Named after the Hindi term for "King of the Village," the restaurant features inventive dishes inspired by Indian street food and signature classics updated in creative ways with spices, flavors and dishes representing different regions of India across the menu. For al fresco dining, Badshah has seating capacity for 15 guests.

noreetuh, the Michelin-recognized modern Hawaiian restaurant with influences from Asia and the Pacific Rim, offers a variety of carefully organized plates. The menu was designed by Executive Chef-Partner Chung Chow (Per Se, Lincoln Restaurant), a native Hawaiian and does not include any of tiki kitsch. At noreetuh the chef-driven cuisine, extensive wine list, and focus on customer service are unparalleled at the price point.

The Sea Fire Grill located in The Buchanan in the heart of Midtown East offers a newly opened exclusive courtyard that is located behind the restaurant, off the streets of Manhattan. Escape to this outdoor dining dream and enjoy some of the best sea food that Manhattan has to offer such as: Squid Ink Pasta and Blackened Montauk Swordfish. The restaurant offers a prix-fixe lunch, the dinner menu all day, and a wonderful raw bar menu. Don't forget to pair your meal with one of their craft cocktails such as their Benjamin Cure.

Benjamin Steakhouse located in the Dylan Hotel NYC in Midtown Manhattan brings luxury to the streets of New York City with their outdoor dining experience. The restaurant is the perfect spot for pre-theatre dining when you are on your way to a Broadway show. From their Benjamin Salad and their New York Sirloin Steak, to Seafood dishes and delicious sides, the menu is epitome of luxury. Benjamin Steakhouse serves both lunch and dinner.

Hortus NYC in NoMad is a stylish, modern Asian restaurant that emphasizes a design-forward atmosphere, and menu of carefully curated dishes that blend the flavors of Southeast Asia. The menu, designed by Executive Chef Lenny Moon takes diners on a eclectic culinary adventure as he infuses pan-Asian flavors with European techniques. The restaurant features a bi-level dining room and hidden garden that features both heaters and air conditioning to ensure customers can enjoy a meal in the picturesque space regardless of the weather. Beginning October 15th, Hortus NYC will be serving guests their new fall menu.

Pekarna New York on the Upper West Side has been conceptualized by Australian-native, Dean O'Neill. It introduces Slovenian food and culture to New Yorkers in the largest restaurant and events venue on the Upper West Side. The lower level, which can be accessed by an elevator or by the stairs, has four different private and public event spaces. Executive Chef Kamal Hoyte's dinner menu is a melding of traditional Slovenian and New American seasonal dishes with French techniques. The cocktail program, curated by Mr. O'Neill and head bartender David Hu, takes guests back to the origins of mixology combining more spirits and quality liqueurs than juices to make drinks. The Garden Room, which seats 25, is the outdoor backyard featuring white table-clothed tables and greenery found throughout with an antique swing, a perfect place to escape the sounds of the city. With a separate entrance and separate bathroom, guests can have a completely outdoor experience.

Zazzy's has recently opened a location on the Upper East Side. The eatery features a full menu of pizza choices that includes gluten-free. Pizza is available by the slice, Sicilian squares, whole pie, and plant-based specialties. Zazzy's pies are a hybrid of two great pizza traditions, blending the light airy "cornicone" and fresh imported ingredients of Neapolitan pizza with the crisp crust of the classic New York pie. Zazzy's signature crunchy and airy crust is born from a proprietary dough recipe that includes imported Italian flour, savory house-made tomato sauce, and the highest quality cheese and toppings. Zazzy's Upper East Side location features a hybrid Italian deli offering the best in traditional and vegan hand-crafted parms and sandwiches as well as plant-based snacks, beer and wine. Signature vegan items include: Meatless Meatballs, Vegan Mozzarella Sticks, and Hearts of Palm "Calamari" served with a lemon aioli sauce.

La Bonne Soupe in Midtown on 55th Street has been a NYC favorite serving classic French cuisine for over 40 years. Indulge in items like their Salad Nicoise, Croque Monsieur, Quiche, a nice selection of crepes, soups, and Cheese Fondue. Don't miss their French Onion Soup. Top off your meal with luscious desserts such as Chocolate Fondue or Chocolate Mousse. Pair your meal with wine, relax and enjoy!

Madam Ji in Greenwich Village offers modern interpretations of traditional Indian flavors for an elevated after work dinner or a boisterous, Bollywood-inspired weekend brunch. The restaurant inhabits what was formerly the neighborhood classic, Surya, with bright colors, bold art, a modernized menu and a brand-new identity. To compliment a menu full of flavor and spice, Madam Ji offers crisp and refreshing cocktails and the delicious betel leaf ice cream, Paan Kulfi, for dessert. Madam Ji is the vision of Chef/Owner Abishek Sharma, who also owns Swagat (Upper West Side), Badshah (Hell's Kitchen) and Dabangg (Financial District).The restaurant's outdoor patio provides seating for up to 30 guests.

Festivál Café on the Upper East Side is a Farm-to-Bar cocktail lounge delights offering a diverse menu of unique coffee blends from Brooklyn's SEY Coffee and freshly made decadent pastries, and evening service with an array of sharable items, eclectic small bites, and delectable entrees prepared by partner and executive chef Andrew Maturana. For the ultimate al fresco experience, Festivál has three outdoor dining cabanas offering groups an intimate outdoor dining area that changes themes seasonally. In addition to the cabanas, Festivál boasts sidewalk seating, perfect to take advantage of bright, sunny days.

Black Barn Restaurant is a Farm-to-Table, American restaurant located in NoMad from James Beard Award-Winning Chef, John Doherty, that pairs a menu with refined food, wine, and service in a rustic, casual environment. Black Barn sources most of our ingredients from local farmers allowing us to provide our customers with the freshest ingredients that are seasonally available. Located directly across the street from Madison Square Park, its al fresco sidewalk seating acts almost as an extension of the park with its chairs and railings covered with vines - allowing you to feel at one with nature, while enjoying your meal

Tudor City Steakhouse in Midtown East at 45 Tudor City Place, stands out among the city's restaurants with al fresco dining because it offers options with three outdoor dining spaces. The restaurant's cozy courtyard is embraced on three sides by the historic landmarked Tudor style building is tented and protected from the elements on the street side by plexiglass panels mounted on the stone walls that separate it from the sidewalk. With its dark wood built in benches it presents a stylishly rustic atmosphere. Across that sidewalk is an airy expansive structure with windows offering enchanting views of Tudor City's famous gardens, complemented by lush trees and bushes separating the structure. Both boast heaters and each table in the street side structure is graced by a lamp with a heating element. The third option is a single row of tables on the sidewalk that stretch onto a bridge over 42nd Street affording guests a memorable view of the East River.

Scampi is the vibrant coastal Italian seafood restaurant in the Flatiron district from acclaimed chef PJ Calapa (also of The Spaniard, formerly of Ai Fiori). Chef PJ offers a thoughtful menu inspired by the Mediterranean seaside that showcases local Northeast seafood cooked with minimal ingredients. Scampi's menu features delicately composed raw seafood dishes, handmade pastas, and seasonal vegetables that are all sourced from local farmers and seafood purveyors through the Northeast. Scampi carries its open, natural architecture to the outdoor dining area that is lined with greenery and evokes a Mediterranean seaside feel.

Innocent Yesterday on the Upper East Side is an all Plant Based Bakery & Café offering sumptuous baked goods that appeal to every age and palette. The bakery offers delectable cupcakes, donuts, pastries, brownies, cookies and specialty sweet bread & pudding selections. Ancient teas and herbal brews from the shade grown peaks of China, to the woodlands of Europe and America are all freshly brewed to order with purified alkaline water. They feature an artisanal coffee program from Larry's Coffee, which combines coffee excellence with a belief that business can be a force for good. All Larry's Coffee is organic, fair trade and shade-grown. Breakfast items include small bites, soups, quiches and salads including house favorites Bacon or Sausage, Egg and Cheese on Croissant; Tuna Salad Lettuce Wraps; and Sloppy Joe Mac and Cheese. Signature vegan gourmet Hot Chocolate Bar offers 100% Valrhona Dark Cocoa, Bellington Molasses Sugar & Fresh Madagascar Vanilla Bean. Homemade ice cream from 10 Bean Vanilla to mint infused Mint Chocolate Chip can be topped with delights such as Apple Crisp and Monster Brownie.

S.N.O.B. (Sophia's Natural Organic Bowls) just off 2nd Avenue on 77th Street on the UES offers acai bowls, superfood bowls, fresh shots & juices, smoothies and scrumptious vegan baked goods. The fresh take on juices includes items such as Just Beet It with beet, carrot, green apple, spinach, celery and Cute-Cumber with cucumber, celery, pineapple, green apple. The popular Nutter is an acai base topped with banana, nutella drizzle, peanut butter drizzle, cacao nibs, and housemade granola and the Cookie Monster has an acai base topped with banana, blueberry, oreo crumble, housemade granola, cookie butter drizzle, and raspberry drizzle. These make up some of the venue's unique bowl offerings. SNOB's menu also offers a selection of Pitaya and Green Goddess bowls. In-line with the SNOB health mindset, the venue will host an array of health, wellness and fitness activations, offering fans a 360 health, mind, body experience.

Amigo by Nai in the East Village is a contemporary Mexican restaurant with a seasonally curated menu that is inspired by Nai's signature flavors, while also featuring a taco collaboration with famed El Momo L.A. The restaurant is the second project by Chef Ruben Rodriguez. Guests can also dive into a cocktail program, celebrating the variety of global gastronomy with a nod to Mexican fare. Amigo by Nai now serves weekend brunch.

Jones Wood Foundry on the Upper East Side is well known for its British inspired menu and welcoming atmosphere. Serving classic pub food and so much more, guests return again and again for their Scotch Egg, Shepherd's Pie, Burgers, and Fish & Chips. Their weekend brunches are a go-to in the neighborhood with items such as Omelets and Bangers & Mash. Be sure to have a scrumptious Sticky Toffee Pudding.

PJ Bernstein may not be as well-known as its downtown compatriots, Katz's and the Second Avenue Deli, but this iconic Upper East Side Jewish Deli is one of the few remaining authentic restaurants of its kind. For Russian-born Alex Slobodski, this Jewish delicatessen was a reminder of home and a refuge from his working life as a cab driver. Slobodski purchased the deli in 1983 and carried on the tradition of delicious, savory, appetizing food and a warm, caring atmosphere and passed that passion and dedication onto his family. To this day, the deli continues to be a popular destination for locals and celebrities who have an appetite for PJ's towering pastrami sandwiches andhomemade soups. From serving stars over the years such as Lucille Ball and Liza Minelli to others including Mel Brooks and two James Bonds, Sean Connery and most recently Daniel Craig. For al fresco dining, PJ Bernstein has an outdoor patio with seating for up to 25.

Sapphire Cuisines of India, a mainstay in the Upper West Side dining scene, has relocated to 2014 Broadway and turned to veteran restauranteur, Darshan R. Shah to relaunch the restaurant. Shah now joins partners Satish Arora and Steve Chopey to breathe new life into Sapphire: Cuisines of India. To implement his culinary vision for Sapphire, Shah has brought on Executive Chef, Sachin Wagh formerly the Executive Chef at adä, who received his formal training from the French Culinary Institute. At Sapphire: Cuisines of India, he is reunited with Shah and together they have elevated Sapphire's cuisine and introduced a prix-fixe dinner menu that combines Western ingredients with traditional Indian flavors creating an Avant Garde Indian dining experience as well as improved the restaurant's traditional Indian offerings. For al fresco dining, Sapphire Cuisines of India offers a lovely view of the UWS neighborhood with outdoor seating available for up to 26 guests.

