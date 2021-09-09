Garden State Wine Growers Association Launches New Tourism App Produced by IGM Creative Group

The Garden State Wine Growers Association's (GSWGA) is excited to announce the release of its new app, Passport to New Jersey Wine Country.

Incepted in 2014, Passport to New Jersey Wine Country, is an app developed for NJ wine enthusiasts to assist them in exploring the wonderful wineries of New Jersey and their events. App users can effortlessly plan their wine country adventures, discover nearby wineries, get directions, and enjoy a fun-filled day visiting with Garden State Wine Growers.

"Re-designing the App and expanding its features and functionality, is only part of what we do for our clients," said President of IGM Creative Group, Jay Stack. "Our team of professionals also performed the initial user support to ensure a smooth transition to the new app."

App Highlights Include:

-Review hundreds of events listed throughout the state of New Jersey yearly.

-Plan and save your wine country adventure to an Itinerary.

-Easily find, view, and follow Regional Wine Country Trails.

-View pictures, websites and contact information for all our wineries.

-Instantly make a Reservation for a wine tasting or food.

-Record notes, add photos and privately rate the wines you find most memorable.

-Share winery information with friends and family via social media or text.

-Take advantage of the Special Deals that can be claimed upon your winery visit.

-Search for restaurants and lodging local to the wineries you are visiting.

Additionally, when you visit any of the wineries listed in the app, check-in and you will be on your way to winning an all-expense vacation to an exotic wine country destination. Once you have completed all Garden State Winery Association check-ins you will be entered into the annual contest.

"In addition to listing and promoting our wineries, we are also supporting local restaurants and lodging businesses on our Mobile App," states Executive Director of Garden State Wine Growers Association, Tom Cosentino.

In addition to providing wine enthusiasts with a way to enhance their visits to our member wineries, our new app has been developed to help promote local lodging establishments and restaurateurs. If you own a restaurant or lodging business in New Jersey, you can benefit by becoming an app sponsor.

Sponsor Benefits

-Gain visibility from our 5000 mobile app users

-Have a listing searchable from anywhere in the state to your specific region

-Own a profile that displays your phone, website, location, pictures, logo, and full business description including social media links

-Offer deals or promotions for your establishment

-App users will be able to click a button and instantly make a reservation at your establishment

About GSWGA

The Garden State Wine Growers Association is a non-profit organization of New Jersey-based wineries, vineyards, and allied businesses. It serves as a centralized information repository, resource and clearing house for industry members, and offers a unified voice advocating for issues important to the entire range of New Jersey winery and vineyard operations. Central to this mission are efforts toward branding, marketing, public relations, education, and legislation and regulation for the furtherance of the vineyard and wine industries in the Garden State.

Founded in 1987, the association has driven exponential growth through wine education initiatives, cooperative marketing campaigns, and a slate of annual events dedicated to taking our wines across New Jersey and encouraging enthusiasts to visit our wineries.

Photo Credit: GSWGA