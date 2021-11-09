GRAFFIGNA MALBEC 2018-An Argentine Wine to Know About

Founded in 1870 by Santiago Graffigna, a passionate Italian immigrant whose entrepreneurial vision and spirit led him to plant the area's first vineyards, Graffigna is the third most historic winery in Argentina. Since its creation, Graffigna Malbec 2018 has been the winery's flagship wine as a dignified representation of Santiago's legacy. The wine embodies the determination and character of its founder, which encourages consumers to show strength of character.

Sourced from altitude vineyards located across San Juan and Mendoza, Argentina, the Graffigna Malbec boasts 150-years of excellence. By combining the heritage of Argentine passion, Graffigna has focused on producing Argentina's flagship varietal, transmitting a true expression of its variety with deep aromas, flavors and great concentration.

Made from 100% Malbec, the Graffigna has aromas of fruit-forward ripe red berries, with sweet spices and a hint of black pepper with toasted notes from French oak aging. On the palate, the wine is rounded with a prominent tannic structure which pairs well with a classic steak dinner, roasted chicken, or lightly .

Fernando Mengoni, Winemaker for Bodega Graffigna, has been experimenting with fresh, less toasted oak to deliver a top quality wine with diverse fruit and lower levels of alcohol. He delivers his passion through his innovative vision, crafting wines that possess elegance and structure. Mengoni's consistent production of a world-class wine carries on Santiago Graffigna's legacy through his bestowed name on the winery as a symbol of pride and quality.

Graffigna Malbec 2018 is a top value wine that has an SRP of $11.99. You can purchase the wine on Vivino here. For more information on Bodega Graffigna, please visit https://graffignawines.com/en/.

Photo Credit: Bodega Graffigna