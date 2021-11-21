GEORGES DUBOEUF BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU Now Available But Very Limited

Each year, on the third Thursday of November, the world rejoices at the release of Les Vins Georges Duboeuf's highly anticipated Beaujolais Nouveau wines. Bottled just a few weeks after the harvest, the wines are considered to be a preview of the vintage to come, as well as a celebration of the bounty of the Beaujolais harvest. Per French law and tradition, Georges Duboeuf 2021 Beaujolais Nouveau, Beaujolais Nouveau Rosé and Beaujolais-Villages Nouveau just became available worldwide starting at midnight on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Les Vins Georges Duboeuf, founded in the 1960s, was the driving force behind bringing the uniquely Burgundian tradition of enjoying Beaujolais Nouveau to the global market. This legacy is carried forward by Franck Duboeuf, son of founder Georges. "This joyous vin de primeur festival is our favorite and most anticipated time of year," said Franck, who is CEO of Les Vins Georges Duboeuf. "Around the world, people come together to enjoy the results of our efforts in the vineyards and drink to the health and happiness of friends and loved ones near and far; the exuberance of the season is truly encapsulated by this pure expression of the gamay grape!"

The 2021 Beaujolais Nouveau displays a light garnet color with violet reflections. It is an immediate delight on the nose, with aromas of small red fruits (red currant and cranberry.) Refreshing, fruity, and supple on the palate, this vintage is a perfect expression of Nouveau.Beaujolais-Villages Nouveau features a deep garnet color and a typical Nouveau profile, fresh and enticing, with aromas of small red and black fruits (strawberries, black currants.) Perfectly balanced, the wine is round and delicious on the palate, with a long finish that highlights the fruit. With a shimmering, clear rose petal color, the Beaujolais Nouveau Rosé exhibits intense aromas of red berries, freshly squeezed citrus fruits, and a hint of candy. The palate is delicate, light, and refreshing. This is a delicious expression of Georges Duboeuf's Nouveau Rosé, now in its fourth vintage.

"Even though weather conditions in Beaujolais this growing season resulted in an abnormally low yield at harvest, the grapes produced wines of exceptional quality," commented Dennis Kreps, co-owner of Quintessential with his father, Stephen D. Kreps. Quintessential is the exclusive importer of Georges Duboeuf wines in the U.S. "We encourage everyone to pick up their Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau as soon as they can, so as not to miss out on this year's extraordinary release which is in very limited supply."

Carrying on the tradition of previous years, over one million bottles of the 2021 Beaujolais Nouveau wines sold in the U.S. will be adorned with the artwork of the 2021 Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau Artist Label Competition winner, Felice Kite. Her painting, For The Love Of Flowers, was selected by public vote from nearly 1,000 pieces of original art submitted this year.

In addition to the new label, every bottle of 2021 Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau will again contain a special cork, each printed with an individual code. To see if a cork is a winner, and for complete rules and regulations, visit www.firstwineoftheharvest.com. The winning corks will be recognized by the site immediately.

"We're pleased to bring back last year's popular First Wine of The Harvest Cork Sweepstakes," Dennis explained. "Duboeuf fans will have another chance to win limited edition branded gear to help spread the joy of the holiday season."

Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau is available at many wine retailers nationwide for an SRP of $13.99; the Beaujolais Nouveau Rosé has an SRP $13.99 and the Beaujolais-Villages Nouveau has an SRP $14.99. For more information on Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau wines, find us on Instagram at @duboeufwines, contact Quintessential at www.quintessentialwines.com or call (707) 226-8300.

About Les Vins Georges Duboeuf:

Les Vins Georges Duboeuf is a premium producer of award-winning French wines from the Beaujolais and Mâconnais regions of Burgundy and the South of France. Georges Duboeuf's love affair with Beaujolais is no secret. His legendary palate, his ability to spot great wine and his enthusiasm made him a celebrated figure in the wine industry. The wines that Les Vins Georges Duboeuf bring to market are renowned for their quality and value. Winemakers from the family-owned-and-operated winery work closely with hundreds of small family winegrowers to procure the highest quality fruit throughout the region. Les Vins Georges Duboeuf wines are imported exclusively in the U.S. by Quintessential, based in Napa, California.

About Quintessential:

Founded in 2002 by father and son, Stephen D. and Dennis Kreps, Quintessential is a family-owned-and-operated import, marketing and sales company headquartered in Napa, California. It is dedicated exclusively to representing multi-generational, family-owned producers who have the same passion for winemaking that Quintessential has for strategically marketing and selling those wines. These producers, and others that have recently joined from top wine regions around the world, create wines that offer the best, most authentic expression of the grapes from their respective vineyards. For more information, please visit http://www.quintessentialwines.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Les Vins Georges Duboeuf and Quintessential