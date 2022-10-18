Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FoieGone at DAVID BURKE TAVERN – A Farewell to Foie Gras, Now a Celebration

Oct. 18, 2022  
Since the injunction against New York City' foie gras ban, this will be a festive celebration of the delicacy not to "foiegetabout" on October 26 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m at David Burke Tavern, featuring informatively entertaining insights from Chef David Burke.

It will begin with a reception at which a selection of foie gras, truffle, duck and oyster centric canapes will be served, complemented by Gruet Rosé Brut. The seated four-course D'Artagnan foie gras-laden laden dinner will commence with Foie Pate, tuna carpaccio, persimmon, paired with Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc and end with assorted desserts partnered with Graham's 10-Year Tawny Port.

In between, your palate will be dazzled by the likes of F1 Wagyu Foie Gras Rossini, further enhanced by "Orin Swift Ten Years in the Desert" Zinfandel Bland. To see full menu and to purchase the $250 tickets, please go here or visit www.davidburketavern.com.

David Burke Tavern is located at 135 E. 62nd St., New York City (212) 988-2091 or info@favidburketavern.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of David Burke Tavern




From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


