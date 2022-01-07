Flip'd by IHOP Opens First East Coast Location in the Flatiron

Flip'd by IHOP, the new fast-casual concept from IHOP delivering fresh, exciting fast-casual meals, is now open at its first New York location in Flatiron neighborhood at 110 E 23rd St near Park Avenue South.

Helmed by veteran restauranteur and music executive Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins and longtime IHOP franchise owner Bryan McKenzie, the location marks the first major city branch and first East Coast location of the newly launched concept. The two have the exclusive rights to grow and develop the brand's footprint across New York City and aim to expand to 10 locations across the five boroughs in the next five years. Flip'd utilizes fresh, never frozen ingredients with each dish made to order in just minutes.

Flip'd by IHOP's all-day menu consists of Wraps, Sandwiches, Bowls, Burgers and, of course, its world-famous Buttermilk Pancakes. Its Pancake Bowls feature four stacked buttermilk pancakes with an assortment of additional mix-ins to truly make it your own. In addition, guests may order favorites like Strawberry Banana, Double Blueberry or Breakfast Bounty with scrambled eggs, bacon pieces and Jack & Cheddar cheese. Feel like adding protein? Turn it into a combo by adding eggs and your choice of protein to make it a full meal. Additional signatures include the Bacon Temptation (2 scrambled eggs over crispy potatoes topped with Jack & Cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, roasted tomatoes & zesty hollandaise available in a bowl of burrito), Jalapeño Zing Sandwich (Sautéed jalapeños, Serrano & onion, hickory-smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and mayo), The Harvest (Harvest grains topped with shredded Jack & Cheddar cheese, baby arugula & spinach, sautéed mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, sliced avocado & avocado cream) in addition to Burgers and Chicken Sandwiches. Beverage options include an assortment of Signature Flip'd House Roast Coffees, Nitro Cold Brew, Premium Cocoa, Tea and Café Lattes.

The 1,800 square foot space features a fully open kitchen for guests to view their food prepped and made to order. Tapping into Cummins's expertise operating automat Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, the space additionally features self-order kiosks with food ready in just 10 minutes, perfect for the office worker or college student looking to amp up their lunch quickly and conveniently. The space additionally features 20 seats for guests who would like to sit and enjoy their meal right away.

Flip'd by IHOP is open seven days a week from 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM. It is also available via delivery on Seamless, Grubhub, Doordash and UberEats. For more information on Flip'd visit www.flipdbyIHOP.com.

Photo Credit: Flip'd by IHOP