FOX HOSPITALITY GROUP ANNOUNCES BK BACKYARD BAR

Editor's Note:  Looking for some fun? Bk Backyard Bar is the place to be. There's something happening for everyone at this expansive spot in Brooklyn.

The power team behind Fox Hospitality Group (FHG) Jarrod and Taylor Fox are redefining the traditional take on NYC bars with the announcement of Bk Backyard Bar. Formerly known as TailGate Outdoor Sports Bar (TailGate Brooklyn) and located in the heart of Williamsburg, the 24,000 sq. Ft. adult playground—dedicated to community, entertainment, and inclusivity—officially re-opens its doors as Bk Backyard Bar Memorial Day Weekend (MDW). 

“The rebrand of our space is a tremendous opportunity for us to get Bk Backyard Bar in front of an entirely new community of New Yorkers," says FHG partners Jarrod and Taylor Fox. ​​"It's a way to use our physical location, passion, events, and partnerships to introduce the Bk Backyard Bar customer to the dynamic culture, music, and creative community Williamsburg offers.”

FHG welcomed its first venture into hospitality with TailGate Brooklyn opening in 2021, a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, wanting to bring back the joy of entertainment their community craved. TailGate Brooklyn grew famous for its buzz-worthy beverages, food trucks, lawn games, and the one-stop spot for NY sports enthusiasts to watch their favorite teams. Now known for emphasizing community—whether hosting top talent from Brooklyn's thriving nightlife scene, a drag show, a dog-breed-specific meet-up, or a marquee sports-watching matchup—FHG welcomes the rebrand of their space to Bk Backyard Bar. 

“Over the last two years, we were afforded the time to reconsider what we love most about our bar,” continues FHG partners Jarrod and Taylor Fox. “And our conversations always circled back to the same things.” “We're in the business for creating vibrant and eccentric events, a passion for establishing an inclusive space for the community, and a love for all things entertainment,” Added Jonathan Greenfield, Director of Events & Partnerships. “The new Bk Backyard Bar name delivers that on all fronts.” 

Bk Backyard Bar MDW Festivities 

Kicking off the official Bk Backyard Bar rebrand is a full-event-packed MDW including:

Saturday, May 27th – The Bk Backyard Bar Carnival 

We invite the entire Brooklyn community, families with kids of all ages, man’s best friends, music connoisseurs, newcomers to the bar, and of course, the fans since the beginning to join us on the Saturday of MDW to celebrate this new chapter. Bk Backyard Bar is pulingl out all the stops-—balloon darts, ring toss, milk bottle toss, spray away, and bean bag toss. A celebration the whole family can remember. 

Sunday, May 28th – Electronic DJ Old School BBQ Hosted by Project 91

Hosted by Project 91, Sunday of MDW will feature an old-school BBQ with Electronic DJs. With Project 91 specializing in creative and technical event production, design, and implementation, Bk Backyard Bar will offer drinks, food, and sounds by your favorite local DJs all day. This is a 21+ event, and Tickets are required for entry.

Volo Beach at Bk Backyard Bar

As Summer in NYC begins, and the outdoor team sports craze continues, Bk Backyard Bar welcomes Williamsburg’s newest volleyball court—Volo Beach at Bk Backyard Bar. The bar has installed 100 tons of natural silica sand with sub-angular particles for guests of all skill-set to utilize. Volo Sports, a community-based organization with over 240,000 users across the United States, will run the court. 

Bk Backyard Bar New Specialty Cocktails

  • Backyard Twist (1.5oz New Amsterdam Peach Vodka, Topped with Twisted Tea, Garnish with Lemon Slice)
  • BK Spitz (3oz Prosecco, 2oz Aperol Aperitivo, 1oz Soda, Garnish with Orange Slice)
  • Ranch Water (2oz Misguided Tequila or Rosaluna Joven Mezcal, Topped with Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water, 1oz Fresh Lime Juice, Garnish with Lime Slice)

Bk Backyard Bar Summer Hours & Upcoming Events 

BK Backyard Bar is open 7 days a week all summer long. Happy hour specials include ½ off the entire bar Monday-Thursday 5-7 PM. Upcoming events include:  

Get ready to escape the concrete jungle and unwind at Brooklyn's hottest new sports & music destination, Bk Backyard Bar. To celebrate the announcement, the team encourages guests to post their most memorable moments from MDW on Instagram using the hashtag #BKBackyardBar. For more information, visit bkbackyard.com

Photo Credit: Provided by Bk Backyard Bar



