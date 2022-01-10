FISHERS ISLAND LEMONADE for National Hot Toddy Day

National Hot Toddy Day on Tuesday, January 11 is almost here! It's is a day to recognize and enjoy the classic hot cocktail. What started as a recipe with hot water, whiskey and lemon has been upgraded to many variations including a go-to one with Fishers Island Lemonade.

The FIL Hot Lemon Toddy is a super easy to make and delicious version. It starts with the best-selling spiked lemonade canned cocktail made of a dual-spirits base consisting of premium vodka and barrel-aged whiskey, honey and lemon.

All you have to do is heat up Fishers Island Lemonade, add cinnamon sticks, whiskey and drink up. You can find the recipe below. This easily batched recipe will serves 8 if you use four full cans of Fishers Island Lemonade.

FIL Hot Lemon Toddy

Ingredients:

-6oz Fishers Island Lemonade (half can)

-1oz Whiskey

-3+ Cinnamon Sticks

Method: Simmer the Fishers Island Lemonade and two cinnamon sticks in a saucepan. Pour into glass. Add floater of whiskey. Make 6-8 servings of the cocktail by using a four-pack of FIL, 3-4 oz of whiskey, and additional cinnamon sticks. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and lemon wheel.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fishers Island Lemonade