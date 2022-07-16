EVIL GENIUS BEER CO. Launches Summer Drag Series

Evil Genius Beer Company has made a name for themselves with witty beer names, pop culture references, and a quippy attitude of sheer irreverence. Now the Philadelphia based brewery is making waves with a whole new series of summer fun with drag brunches thanks to their partnership with Summer of Troy Productions.

On the heels (figuratively and literally) of several sold-out Swiftie themed-drag shows in the spring, Evil Genius returns with a full line-up for July, August and September, including Hoedown Throwdown: A Country Drag Brunch celebrating Pop Country's biggest stars from Jolene to car keyin' Carrie and everything in between at Evil Genius Beer Company on July 24th; Ariana Grande Vs. Mariah Carey: Battle of The Vocal Wobblers Drag Brunch on August 7th, and Brunch (Taylor's Version): A Swifties Drag Brunch Special on August 21st and September 4th. Tickets are all on sale now and selling fast, with starting prices at $20 a person for bar seating, $25 for general seating and $50 for VIP seating, that includes a seat near the stage, a free pint, a six pack to go and a raffle ticket. For ticket links, visit: https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/



"We started throwing these awesome shows in Pride month of 2021 and they became an overnight sensation" said Trevor Hayward, Co-founder of Evil Genius Beer Company. "The crowd comes out in droves like we've never seen before and every event has been an instant classic. We've built a great relationship with the cast at Summer of Troy Productions and can't wait to show you what we have in store for the rest of the summer".



Evil Genius has been throwing monthly drag brunches over the past year and now they are upping the ante by hosting them bi-weekly, each with their own unique theme, in their Fishtown taproom dubbed "The Lab". Some of the awesome themes they've worked with in the past range from holiday specials like "It's All Just a Brunch of Hocus Pocus" and "Sleigh My Name, Sleigh My Name" to nostalgic period pieces such as "Totally 80s" and "Battle of the 90s Pop Princesses''. The brunches even get the crowd involved too, with many shows boasting features such as trivia, costume contests, dance offs, and raffle prizes to match the theme of the day.



To make this all possible Evil Genius has partnered with Summer of Troy Productions, one of the top drag queen production companies in the greater Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware area. They boast an all star cast including Miss Troy who was recently voted Philadelphia's Best Comedy Queen and one of Delaware's Most Influential People of 2022, Summer St. Cartier who is a well known performer and event producer in the drag scene, and Morgan Morgan Morgan a charity champion for many LGBTQIA+ youth organizations.



Tickets are available now for their summer line up which includes "Hoedown Throwdown: A Country Drag Brunch Special, Ariana Grande Vs. Mariah Carey: Battle of the Vocal Wobblers, and Brunch (Taylor's Version): A Swifties Drag Brunch Special. A wide range of seating options are available throughout their spacious beer hall including bar side seating, booth seating, and VIP tickets that come with free beers and more! To get your ticket today visit https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com. For more information on Evil Genius Beer Company visit them on the web at www.evilgeniusbeer.com or follow them on socials @evilgeniusbeer. To stay up to date with the events from Summer of Troy productions follow @MissTroyPHL and @SummerSt.Cartier on instagram.

Hoedown Throwdown: A Country Drag Brunch Special

Date: July 24th

Time: 12-2pm

Starting Price: $20 per person



Description: Strap your cowboy boots on because Evil Genius is about to get BUCK WILD. Join the cast from Summer of Troy Productions for an exclusive lineup of Philly's hottest drag queens as they celebrate Pop Country's biggest stars from Jolene to car keyin' Carrie and everything in between at Evil Genius Beer Company on July 24th,



Ticket Link:

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/hoedown-throwdown-a-country-drag-brunch-special/details



Ariana Grande Vs. Mariah Carey: Battle of The Vocal Wobblers Drag Brunch

Date: August 7th

Time: 12-2pm

Starting Price: $20 per person

Description: Get ready for an Earth shaking showdown on August 7th. Two of music's best vibrato's face off in a vocal wobbling contest for the ages at Evil Genius' upcoming Ariana vs. Mariah Drag Brunch Special. Cheer for your favorite star and scream your heart out to every song with an exclusive line up of drag queen's from Summer of Troy Productions



Ticket Link:

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/ariana-vs-mariah-battle-of-the-vibratos-drag-brunch/



Brunch (Taylor's Version): A Swifties Drag Brunch Special

Date: August 21st and September 4th

Time: 12-2pm

Starting Price: $20 per person

Description: Welcome to Brunch. Taylor's Version. Get ready to spend a day with Tay Rat! Evil Genius is going to celebrate every era of Taylor's iconic career, sing their hearts out, and SHAKE IT OFF with an exclusive line up of Philly's hottest drag queens from Summer of Troy Productions. Due to popular demand this brunch will have two showings. One on August 21st and a second on September 4th. So be sure to get your ticket and get swiftie with it today!



Ticket Link:

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/brunch-taylors-version-part-1/details



ABOUT THE QUEENS:



Summer of Troy productions is one of the top Drag Queen production companies in the greater New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware area. We specialize in Drag brunches, bingos and themed shows. You can catch us monthly at various venues including Evil Genius Brewing Co. here in Fishtown. No matter where you catch a show, you are guaranteed a good time with an all-star cast of Philadelphia based talent. For event information follow Miss Troy (@MissTroyPHL) on Facebook and Instagram and Summer St. Cartier (@SummerSt.Cartier) on Instagram.



MISS TROY



Miss Troy is a professional drag performer from Wilmington, DE. You can catch her hosting shows and events all over the Tri-State area. She was recently named one of Delaware's most influential people for 2022 and voted Philadelphia's Best Comedy Queen. She is known for impersonations (Reba McEntire, Moira Rose, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Cher, Dolly Parton and more!) and comedic performances. You can catch her a show coming to a town near you.



SUMMER ST. CARTIER



Summer St. Cartier is a professional drag performer from Wilmington, DE. You can catch her performing and producing events all over the Tri-State area. She is known for her impressive seamstress abilities, gorgeous makeup, and fun & flirty performances. When she is not performing, she is crafting up her next show-stopping number. You can catch her dazzling audiences at a show near you.



HEAVENS 2 BETSY



Heavens 2 Betsy was introduced to the Philadelphia drag scene in April 2019, quickly establishing a name for herself as a fierce performer with the looks to match.. Her professionalism, raw talent, and eagerness to succeed have resulted in her performing regularly as part of multiple drag show casts in and around the greater Philadelphia area, Southern NJ, and DE. You can catch her co-hosting her own quarterly show, "A 2 Zephyra" at TABU, a local bar in the Gayborhood in Philadelphia. Heavens also judges a monthly lip-syncing competition for newer performers, called "Queen of the Hill!", also at TABU. A rising star in the making, Heavens 2 Betsy is here to slay!"



ELEKTRA MANCHEZ



Elektra Manchez is the newest girl on the block, but she's definitely a force to be reckoned with, a perfect combination of beauty and energy, she's here to set the scene on fire.



JOLENE CUISINE



Jolene Cuisine is your favorite drag bear from Delaware! Just like her namesake, Jolene Cuisine is full of salt, and best kept cold. Get ready to laugh with this plus-size hairy diva!



ZEPHYRA RIVERS

Zephyra Rivers is the pride of Philadelphia! She has held many titles in the Tri-State. Most recently she was crowned Miss Crimson Moon. She always serves high energy, glamor, and she's sure to captivate with her spectacular performances.



CHERRY ST. CARTIER



Cherry St. Cartier is Delaware's most ratchet drag queen! She is a former Miss Gay Wilmington and Miss Gay Delaware Pride Newcomer. She don't play with her money and enjoys a nice wing (on the eye and on the bone). She is always bringing the party.



MORGAN ASHE



Morgan Ashe hails from South Jersey. She is ONLY 21 years old but has been doing drag for 3 years. Morgan is a dancing/ look queen with a passion for positivity. She hopes to be able to do drag full time and maybe one day be on RuPauls Drag Race.



MORGAN MORGAN MORGAN



Morgan Morgan Morgan is not only A Drag Supreme she's also a real life do gooder during the day where she works as a registered nurse! This picture of pageant perfection works hard for the money and believes it's the job of Queens to give back to benefit LGBTQIA+ HOMELESS youth. She's the Queen so nice they named her Thrice. It's Morgan Morgan Morgan!



ABOUT EVIL GENIUS BEER COMPANY



Evil Genius Beer Company was started in 2011 by best friends Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward. After 10 years, and a motto of "Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers", Evil Genius Beer Company now distributes to 7 states (PA, NJ, MD, DE, CT, MA, and RI) and pumps out a variety of core and seasonal beers to quench their ever thirsty customers. For more information, visit evilgeniusbeer.com and connect on social @evilgeniusbeer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Evil Genius and Summer of Troy Productions