EASY ENTERTAINING-Celebratory Libations for the Upcoming Holidays

As the holiday festivities begin and planning is in full swing, it's time to start thinking about what libations to serve. Whether it's a Halloween bash, your Friendsgiving gathering, Thanksgiving with the family or December celebrations, you'll want to know about these drinks that are not only accessible but absolute pleasers. They also make your party set-up and clean-up easy. Check them out and let the merriment begin.

Monaco Cocktails - The Cranberry and Sun Crush are the perfect single-serve cocktails to offer up this year and make for a great display with their seasonal colors. Monaco is a leading RTD beverage brand providing premium, canned cocktails with two shots and 9% ABV per can. Monaco Cocktails come in convenient single-serve cans.

Joyful Heart Wines from Chrissy Metz: Rooted in the spirit of joy, faith, love and community, Chrissy Metz' new wine company celebrates the union of sharing wine and the spirit of generosity. In tune with this purposeful mindset, a portion of every bottle sold is donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond. The wine collection, available now for pre-sale on JoyfulHeartWine.com, includes a red blend, white blend, and the limited reserve blend.

Uptown Cocktails: Share memories with the ones you love with the bold flavors of Uptown Cocktails, a 2021 Product of the Year winner. These premixed drinks are a vibrant, sophisticated blend of wine and natural ingredients - no corn syrup, no artificial flavors, and kosher certified. All seven flavors of the 1.5-Liter cocktails are expertly mixed and 13.9 percent alcohol by volume. Treat yourself, your guests and share the possibilities!

Vanderpump Wines: Vanderpump Wines offers a line of delectable wines, sure to please any palate. The Chardonnay and Cabernet are perfect to serve with your holiday fare complimenting the atmosphere of the holidays. The Chardonnay pairs well with seafood, chicken, fish and vegetables, while the Cabernet goes best with a cheese board, steak and grilled meats.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers Freeimages.com