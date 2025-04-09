EASTER DINING-Let Top Chefs in NYC Prepare Your Holiday Meal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Easter is right around the corner. Now's the time to make plans for a meal in NYC that will absolutely delight. From sumptuous brunches to delicious dinners, there are chefs all around the city that are prepping menus for a great time out. Reservations are suggested!

Hedge & Hearth (Meatpacking District) The restaurant invites you to Easter brunch at The Standard Plaza. Indulge in a delectable limited-edition brunch menu that offers addicting French Toast sticks, luxe porridges and puddings, the softest scrambled eggs on this side of town, and the breakfast sandwich of your dreams.

Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park (Midtown) Jams is hosting a special Easter Brunch, perfect for celebrating with the whole family. Inspired by nature, the menu features seasonal, sustainably sourced dishes including Brioche French Toast and the signature Jams Benedict. Steps from Central Park, Jams by Chef Jonathan Waxman celebrates market-fresh cuisine crafted with organic, sustainably grown ingredients. Rooted in garden-to-table principles, Jams partners with local farmers and growers to source the freshest, ethically produced ingredients. This commitment to sustainability ensures a mindful dining experience in a warm and inviting setting.

Four Twenty Five (Midtown East) This gastronomic haven is curated by acclaimed Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and culinary director Jonathan Benno at 425 Park Avenue. The restaurant designed by the esteemed Lord Norman Foster seamlessly ties a ground floor bar and lounge and second floor dining room together through architectural marvels, warm, hand-finished woods, and carefully curated art pieces that adorn the interior.

Hutong (Midtown East) The restaurant is an elegant Art Deco style restaurant inspired by the glamour of 1920’s New York and Shanghai. Hutong brings award-winning, occasionally fiery Northern Chinese cuisine to Midtown Manhattan with dishes including Flaming Peking Duck and hand crafted dim sum. Join us for an amazing Restaurant Week experience for brunch, lunch or dinner.

Malibu Farm New York (South Street Seaport) Guests can enjoy an array of delicous of à la carte specials at Malibu Farm and enjoy the great ambiance of the downtown restaurant. The menu features dishes such as Eggs Benedict, Steak and Eggs, Egg and Avocado Toast and a Breakfast Burrito. Gather your group, bring the family or come solo! They will be open on Easter Sunday from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The Frenchman’s Dough (South Street Seaport) Guests can enjoy a selection of à la carte specials at The Frenchman’s Dough from 12 PM to 8 PM. The menu features tempting dishes such as Warm Seafood Salad with Avocado, Chili Crisp, Lemon, and Mint, Veal Milanese with Tomato and Arugula Salad, Red Wine Vinaigrette, and Crunchy Eggplant Parmesan with Pickled Chilies and Basil. For something hearty, try the Chicken Murphy with Sweet and Spicy Market Peppers, Mushrooms, and White Wine Vinegar Sauce. Finish your meal with a delicious dessert like Caramelized Lemon Tart with Espresso Crunch Ice Cream.

Baccarat Hotel New York (Midtown) The hotel is hosting a family-friendly Easter Sunday Grand Champagne Afternoon Tea. Inspired by the arrival of Spring in New York, the event features a spectacular display of sweet treats, champagne for adults, and a fun cookie-decorating activity for children with the hotel’s pastry chef. Located in the Grand Salon, this elegant event offers a perfect way to celebrate the holiday, with young decorators receiving chocolate eggs, colorful candies, and a Baccarat apron to take home. It is a truly memorable experience for all ages.

Ficuzza (West Village) The newly opened Sicilian restauran is the latest concept of Francesco Realmuto, founder of Realmuto Hospitality Group. Drawing inspiration from his roots in the picturesque Sicilian village of Ficuzza, this restaurant is a tribute to the flavors of authentic Sicilian cuisine, celebrating the unpretentious beauty of traditional Sicilian cooking.This Easter, Ficuzza will serve a special 4-course prix fixe menu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Selections are Carciofi Ammuddicati, artichokes filled with breadcrumbs; Cannelloni di Ricotta, cannelloni stuffed with ricotta, tomato sauce, and besciamella; Carrè di Agnello Arrosto, roasted Colorado rack of lamb with marble potatoes, rainbow carrots, and lamb gravy; and for dessert, Colomba Pasquale, Easter cake with custard cream.

T.Brasserie at Tin Building (South Street Seaport) This Easter, T. Brasserie is offering their regular a la carte menu with a few specials such as Lobster Scramble, Lamb, Green Asparagus, and Lemon Tart. There are many delectable options just right for the holiday.

The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens (Midtown ) The restaurant is helmed by Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser is offering a chic Easter brunch. It is an oasis above the heart of Manhattan known for its lush greenery is a dreamy backdrop for an idyllic Easter celebration. Guests are invited to indulge in the Easter Garden Brunch prix fixe for a whimsical meal, a refreshing raw bar, elegant charcuterie, NY classic bagels + lox, as well as specialty Easter sweets.

