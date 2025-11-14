Dream360 by LV Hospitality-Grand Opening at American Dream 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Editor's note: We had the pleasure of attending the Grand Opening of Dream360 located on the 3rd floor of American Dream. We were wowed by the venue, food, drink and hospitality. Our readers will surely make it a favorite destination in the NY metro area. Check out the details!

LV Hospitality is thrilled to announce the official grand opening of Dream360 — a bold new dining and entertainment destination located within American Dream, the world-class shopping and entertainment complex just minutes from Manhattan. Dream360 is set to become the ultimate hotspot for locals and visitors alike to eat, play, and celebrate in style, with a total occupancy of 1,300 across over 400 seats. Anchoring Dream360’s state-of-the-art sports bar are two flagship concepts:

-Sekai Hibachi, a high-energy, theatrical dining experience with live chef performances in a sleek, modern setting featuring premium ingredients and a lively social atmosphere – all set against a backdrop of nature-inspired, elevated décor that brings warmth, texture and modern sophistication to every table. Indulgent hibachi combos like Filet Mignon & Scallops or the over-the-top Seafood Trio are all served with signature sides and showmanship. Sip on a Yuzu Lychee Martini or Tokyo Highball made with Japanese whiskey and yuzu, and don’t miss sushi standouts like the Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice and the Spider Roll with soft-shell crab and fresh avocado.

Topgolf Swing Suites, state-of-the-art entertainment lounges powered by Topgolf technology, where guests can unwind in plush, lounge-style seating while enjoying a wide variety of immersive games, including golf, baseball, football and more. Whether you're competing with friends or relaxing with a cocktail between rounds, the environment is designed to be as comfortable and inviting as it is high-tech. Guests can kick back between swings with craveable bites like Wagyu Egg Rolls stuffed with caramelized onions and sharp white cheddar, or the fan-favorite Dream 360 Smash Burger, served with the house “dream sauce.” Signature cocktails like the Espress-Hole in One, a luxe espresso martini with Frangelico, and The Green Jacket made with Jameson and ginger beer, bring elevated flavor to every round. Designed to evolve throughout the day, Dream360 welcomes families and groups with vibrant, interactive energy during daytime hours, and transitions into a sophisticated nightlife venue in the evenings, complete with curated cocktails, live DJs and private event spaces.

Dream360 is the latest concept from LV Hospitality, a newly established, rapidly growing hospitality group known for transforming everyday outings into elevated, design-forward experiences. With a focus on blending culinary creativity, immersive entertainment and standout service, LV Hospitality creates destinations that invite guests to linger longer, celebrate more and connect over shared experiences. From stylish interiors to thoughtful concept curation, the group is committed to setting a new bar for hospitality in the tri-state area.

“Dream360 represents the future of hospitality – dynamic, elevated, and unforgettable,” said Marcelo Martins, Partner at LV Hospitality. “We wanted to create a place where guests could have multiple experiences under one roof, from dinner and drinks to golf and nightlife. American Dream was the perfect home for this vision.”

Dream360 is open Monday through Thursday from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, and Friday through Sunday from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM. To learn more about Dream360, located on the 3rd floor of American Dream, please visit DREAM360° - Every Degree of Dining & Entertainment. American Dream in Rutherford, New Jersey is easily accessed by car, rideshares, and NJ Transit.

Photo Credit: LV Hospitality