DRAKE'S ORGANIC SPIRITS â€“ Get to Know This Outstanding Company

Drake's Organic Spirits is the fine spirits brand that was founded by Mark Anderson who serves as its CEO. Launched in 2017, this environmentally and socially conscious Minneapolis, MN based company is the only spirits line to hold five official certifications that include Vegan, Gluten Free, Non GMO, Kosher and USDA Organic. A leader in the industry, the award-winning products are handcrafted and bottled in the USA. Drake's provides a cleaner drinking option that's better for the body and planet with no unnecessary chemicals or colors.

Our readers will be pleased and impressed to learn about Drake's Organic Spirits' outstanding products that are widely available.

Organic Vodka - This ultra premium vodka comes at a pourable price. It is distilled from Non-GMO cane sugar. It has a clean smooth taste with no burn and a sweet aftertaste.

Organic Spiced Rum - The ultra premium spiced rum has a smooth prolonged aftertaste with a hint of vanilla. It is aged in American Whit Oak.

Organic White Rum - This Premium white rum can be enjoyed neat or mixed. It has silky, smooth bright flavors and is aged in American White Oak.

Organic Mixers - These are ideal for mixing and enjoying Drake's spirits. They are made with the highest quality ingredients and no high fructose corn syrup. They come in four flavors that include Moscow Mule Mix, Vodkarita Mix, Bloody Mary Mix, and Hot Bloody Mary Mix.

Organic Spiked Ice - This frozen cocktail has 15% ABV, 80 calories and is available in four flavors that include Mango Rum Punch, Vodka Lemonade, Watermelon Martini, and Classic Mojito. These adult squeeze pops are the perfect frozen treat or pour it over ice for a refreshing, organic cocktail on the go.

Drake's Organic Spirits is a company you can feel good about supporting. They have recently stepped up to address the needs of others during the Covid-19 outbreak by producing hand sanitizer that has been in short supply across the nation. They are donating their sanitizer to medical facilities, law enforcement personnel, EMTs and other first responders. Consumers and other businesses can purchase it by visiting https://eachouncecounts.com/. For every ounce purchased, Drake's Organics will make a donation of an ounce to frontline workers. Founder and CEO, Mark Anderson has stated, "This is the time to step up as businesses, as neighbors and as citizens to fight Covid-19."

The company's altruistic spirit is a big part of what they do. Drake's Organic Spirits donates a portion of every item they sell to Long Lake Animal Rescue for animals in need (www.longlkeanimalrescue.com).

To learn more about Drake's story, enjoy a brief video at www.drakesorganicspirits.com/copy-of-partners.

For more information about Drake's Organic Spirits, where to purchase their products, special recipes, and to learn more about their team, please visit https://www.drakesorganicspirits.com/. Follow the company on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Drake's Organic Spirits





