DON PAPA RUM Partners with FLIP SIGI to Support Advancement for Rural Kids

In celebration of Filipino American History Month through October 31, Don Papa Rum, the super-premium rum from the Philippines, is partnering with NYC American-Filipino joint, Flip Sigi to offer a signature dish that will support the Advancement for Rural Kids (ARK).

Chef Jordan Andino has created a delicious signature dish, the Ginataang Kalabasa Bowl made with Don Papa Rum marinated shrimp, coconut milk, butternut squash and more of your favorite Fall ingredients. Proceeds from the dish will be going towards ARK's Feed Back Program.

This month, ARK is bringing Feed Back to Negros Oriental, which is the home of Don Papa, where the sugar for the rum is planted and harvested. The situation in Negros Oriental is dire. Even before the pandemic, over 46% of the population lived below the poverty line. This initiative will help solve hunger, create food security and new sustainable income for life.

Flip Sigi is located at 131 7th Ave South, New York, NY 10014.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Don Papa Rum and Flip Sigi