Chef Spotlight: Steven Cho of BAGIZZA on Madison Avenue

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Editor's Note: We had the pleasure of visiting Bagizza conveniently located on the corner of 49th Street and Madison Avenue. This casual spot is ideal for the local business community, Grand Central Station commuters and many more. We highly suggest their delectable combination of a pizza and a bagel, their Bagizza made in tempting varieties. They also serve sandwiches with all the trimmings, and a delightful buffet service that includes wonderful culinary creations. It's an eatery that is sure to please New Yorkers and many more. It will surely be one of your faves!

Chef Steven Cho pivoted from NYU sports marketing to culinary school, interning at The Dutch before helping open Jams with Jonathan Waxman at 1 Hotel. He launched a ramen project, then joined Chef’s Club, collaborating with visiting luminaries. Next came the Masa team, where he served as executive sous chef at Kappo Masa. When the pandemic hit, he moved to Hawai‘i, cooked for Masaharu Morimoto, and became chef de cuisine for Chris Kajioka, running a five-course tasting menu that changed monthly. Today, Cho channels that high-caliber training into playful, ingredient-driven comfort—think San Marzano pies with a broccolini-pesto twist and a shrimp-toast bagel—guided by advice he once got from Andrew Carmellini: “Just make tasty food.”

We had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Cho about his career and Bagizza for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My interest in cooking started in high school while watching Chef Emeril Lagasse on the Food Network. The way he was able to make the audience excited and happy really spoke to me.

My mother was also very influential as she really showed me what hospitality was all about. She would always have a huge spread on the dining table regardless of how many guests she was entertaining.

Who were some of your career mentors?

I never really had a career mentor, as I started cooking professionally pretty late, at 31. At the time, because I felt like I was so behind my colleagues, some of who were in their late teens and early twenties, I just closely followed and examined the best chefs at the time and put my head down and worked as hard as I could.

Also, during my time at Chefs Club, I was fortunate enough to work with some amazing chefs from around the world. Chef Jeremiah Langhorne (The Dabney), Chef Sota Atsumi (Maison Paris), Chef Bryce Shuman (formerly of Betony) were all mentors to me in a way, as I was able to learn different things from each of them and apply those things to how I wanted to be a Chef.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

French cuisine is what I studied in school but I've worked at restaurants of many different cuisines since. While French, Italian and Japanese have been the most influential in my menus, I love to cook very simple ingredient forward food at home that requires very little manipulation. My favorite dish to cook (and my mom's favorite) is pasta vongole.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I think the most distinguishing features of my work now is the variety of cuisines that I like to cook. The menu at Bagizza really reflects my time in different kitchens cooking different cuisines.

Bagizza is located at 424 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017-1105. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit HERE and call 646.344.1206. and call 646.344.1206.

Photo Credit: Teddy Wolff