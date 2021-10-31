Chef Spotlight: German Rizzo, Co-Owner and Chef of L'ARTISTA in Hamilton Heights

Born and raised in Turin, in the Piedmont region of Italy, Rizzo grew up around the culinary inspirations and authentic flavors Italy has to offer. His culinary career began early as it was inspired by his love and respect for the quality and tradition of his Southern Italian roots. After graduating from the Culinary Art School U. Ubertini in Turin, Chef Rizzo sought opportunities to further develop his creativity in other parts of Italy, Denmark, Sweden and Canada. With his newly developed knowledge, refined culinary techniques, and desire for more, Chef Rizzo came to New York. Here he worked for the renowned Cipriani group, but soon after opened his own restaurant in Astoria Queens, Vite Vinosteria, in 2018. With his varied knowledge in cuisine and a passion for food, Chef Rizzo was eager for more, that's when he opened Plado Tasting Bar in 2019 in New York City's beloved East Village.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing German Rizzo about his career and L'Artista Italian Kitchen & Bar in Hamilton Heights.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

The passion to create something unique began as a young child. My earliest memory is from the age of 9 where I was in the kitchen making fresh pasta with my mother before church.

Who were some of your career mentors?

I had three mentors in my life; Andrea Baldini, Giovanni Ciresa and my mother. Her determination brought me where I am now.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Mediterranean-fusion and authentic Italian cuisine.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

Being consistent with my food, by always serving fresh and high quality ingredients, and using different cooking techniques [ex using a taro root for make gnocchi].

What is your favorite meal or meals?

Raw fish, risotto, and grilled meat or fish

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

L'Artista is a hidden gem/ hole-in-the-wall dining destination in the Hamilton Heights Sugar Hill neighborhood, which introduced authentic Northern Italian cuisine to the area.

Everything is homemade, and my goal is to give the same experience that I grew up with in Turin, Italy to the local community and beyond.

The restaurant has four dining spaces: the front patio, the indoor dining room + bar seating, the mezzanine, and the expansive garden. The garden itself is a little over 500 square feet and can accommodate anywhere from 10 to 25 people depending on the way the seats are set up. The entire restaurant is about 1200 square feet and can accommodate around 50 people.

L'Artista Kitchen & Bar is located at 142 Hamilton Pl, New York, NY 10031. To peruse their menu, find out current hours and to make a reservation, please visit https://www.lartistanyc.com/ or call 646.858.0312.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of L'Artista and German Rizzo