Chef Spotlight: George Duran, Chef and Entertainer Known for Top Cooking Shows

George Duran is a chef and entertainer. Author of Take This Dish and Twist it, known for his Food Network show Ham on the Street and most recently host of TLC’s Ultimate Cake Off. He’s appeared as guests on NBC’s Today Show, CBS This Morning, The Wendy William Show, the Dr. Oz Show, The Nate Berkus Show and many others. He works with some ‘better for you brands’ such as Mighty Sesame Tahini; Dorot Gardens; Wonder Juice and Absolutely Gluten Free to name a few offering people a way to bring great ideas that are healthy and simple home.

Born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela by Armenian parents, George attended NYU where he commenced his all-out assault on a career in radio and TV production, culminating in 1996--with an award for Best Radio Talk Show at the National Association of College Broadcasters for his work hosting HYE Time Radio show on WNYU.

Post college, Duran continued to follow his Radio Muse, working as an on-air personality for comedy segments at WPLJ-FM in New York. He moved on to WABC radio in 1999 where he produced and performed more comedy sketches.

2002 proved to be an important year for Duran. Since man cannot live on care packages from Mom alone, George had been busy honing his own culinary skills—and found his hobby gradually turning into a full-blown obsession. One he would follow to Paris, France, where he attended culinary school at the Ecole Superieure de Cuisine Francaise, Groupe Ferrandi. While attending school, Duran created and hosted in French a culinary show called Pop Cuisine on France’s Cuisine TV network. His unpretentious, quirky culinary style was a hit—garnering Pop Cuisine a nomination for a 7 d’Or (French Emmy) for Best Cable Show as well as a 2003 Silver Grape Gastronomic Award. George even broke into the world of print, teaching Gallic “lads” a few culinary tricks with his column in the French edition of FHM magazine.

In 2005, Duran returned to New York, taking his career as a TV Chef to the next level—creating and hosting Food Network’s popular Ham on the Street. A couple years later Duran expanded his presence on the network, hosting The Secret Life of…, a light hearted exploration of the history of the foods we love.

In October, 2008, George’s first book, Take This Dish and Twist It hit bookstore shelves and by 2010 George was asked to join TLC’s prime time line-up by hosting Ultimate Cake Off where the nation’s top cake artists compete against each other to build the ultimate cake.

Currently George Duran hosts culinary segments with The Better Show and All Recipes.com.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef George Duran about his background and career for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My love for cooking started in childhood. I was a curious little kid in the kitchen, watching my mom whip up Armenian and Latin dishes like it was magic. I was fascinated by how food brought people together, especially during family gatherings filled with big flavors and even bigger stories. These days, I recreate that same feeling of ease and warmth using things like Dorot Gardens’ frozen garlic and herbs! Nothing beats being able to pop a cube into a sizzling pan and let the nostalgia do the rest.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My mom was the OG chef in my life! Always experimenting, always feeding a crowd. Later, working alongside professionals in TV kitchens taught me precision and how to tell a food story that resonates. Every chef I've collaborated with taught me something new, but some of the best guidance comes from the brands I work with. Like the clean, powerful simplicity of Mighty Sesame Tahini, which honestly deserves a mentor badge of its own!

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

I’m a cultural mix myself, so my cooking is a mash-up of Armenian, Latin, and French comfort food with a TV-friendly twist. I love bold flavors and approachable recipes that feel a bit elevated, like tahini-drizzled roasted cauliflower or ginger-spiked noodles. That’s why I’m constantly reaching for Dorot Gardens’ frozen ginger and garlic! They're game-changers and of course, I finish everything off with a refreshing WonderJuices green elixir to keep me fueled.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I’d say my superpower is making comfort food feel fun and doable, even for someone who's never boiled water! I lean into bold, comforting flavors and love creating dishes with personality. My tahini muffins using Mighty Sesame Tahini, for example, is all about bringing that “you can totally make this” energy to every plate.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

Oh, that’s a tough one...but if I had to choose, it’d be something like a slow-roasted lamb with garlicky potatoes, lots of fresh herbs, and a side of tahini-swirled hummus. Or maybe a vibrant grain bowl with charred veggies, Dorot Gardens ginger cubes for zing, and a splash of WonderJuices beet blend! It’s like flavor meets fuel in the most delicious way. Basically, I love food that makes you feel good and keeps you coming back for seconds.

Tell me a little bit about your current activities as a chef for our readers.

I’ve carved out a unique culinary lane by collaborating with brands I truly believe in. I work with companies like Dorot Gardens, Mighty Sesame Tahini and Wonder Juices to create recipes, videos, and live demos that you’ll find online, on-air, and sometimes even on your favorite grocery product’s website. It’s like being a chef without walls! My kitchen is your kitchen, whether you’re watching from your phone or cooking alongside me at a food show.

You can learn more about Chef George Duran and his recipes by visiting www.dorotgardens.com, www.mightysesameco.com, www.drinkwonderjuices.com, and www.georgeduran.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chef George Duran

Comments