Chef Spotlight: Founder-Eve Aronoff Fernandez of FRITA BATIDOS in Brooklyn

Eve Aronoff Fernandez is a classically trained chef, culinary innovator, and the visionary behind Frita Batidos, the beloved Cuban-inspired restaurant born in Ann Arbor, Michigan. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, Eve blends classical technique with soulful, vibrant flavors rooted in Cuban and Latin cuisine, the primary influences from her personal life experiences. Above all, her passion is to nurture and bring people together to share warm experiences around cooking and eating. Whether in the kitchen or dining room at Frita, there is a community born out of the love for food and genuine hospitality. Prior to opening Frita Batidos, Eve opened her first restaurant eve, where she served contemporary cuisine grounded in French culinary philosophy, which was followed by the launch of her eponymous cookbook, eve: Contemporary Cuisine/Methode Traditionelle, which guides readers course by course through a dinner at eve, and shares Eve’s repertoire of celebrated seasonal recipes.



Eve opened Frita Batidos in 2010, bringing together the warmth and hospitality of feeding the people you love with the attention to detail and standards of a formal restaurant. Inspired by two staples in the world of Cuban street food - the Frita - a burger traditionally made from spicy chorizo served with shoestring fries on a soft egg bun and Batidos - tropical milkshakes made with fresh fruit, crushed ice, and sweetened milk. Grounded in tenets of the Slow Food Movement, following the seasons, cooking from scratch, working with small, local purveyors and farmers and most importantly fostering warmth and conviviality around food!

Frita Batidos has become more than a restaurant – it is a community and a celebration of flavor, served in a warm, friendly environment. Whether developing a new menu offering, leading cooking workshops for kids in underserved communities, or creating a welcoming space for all, Eve brings genuine care and big, bright flavor to everything she does.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Eve Aronoff Fernandez for our "Chef Spotlight" about her background, career and her restaurant, Frita Batidos that is now open in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

Cooking with my mom was one of my favorite things to do as a child. I proudly held the title of “official taster,” and I got pretty good at it! Both of my grandmothers made simple, delicious meals that always made us feel loved and welcomed whenever we visited them. Their nurturing spirit deeply influenced me, inspiring my passion for cooking and my desire to care for others—bringing people together and making them happy through food.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My mom has always been one of my biggest inspirations—she was so free-spirited in her cooking and never felt tied to a recipe. That gave me a great sense of freedom in the kitchen, encouraging me to focus on flavors, trust my culinary intuition, and make the most of whatever ingredients are on hand. Another major influence is Paul Saginaw, one of the founders of Zingerman’s Deli and Community of Businesses. I deeply admire the values and care he brings to every aspect of his work, using them as the foundation of the business. And, Gadi Peleg, founder of Breads Bakery, has become an unofficial mentor to me. His passion for quality, generosity of spirit, and meticulous attention to detail inspire me every day. I’ve really valued being able to talk through challenges with him during the process of opening Frita. We share a lot in common but also approach some things differently, which has helped me learn and grow tremendously through our collaboration.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My time in culinary school in Paris was incredibly formative—being immersed in a culture so passionate about food, where traditions from around the world blend beautifully with French culinary tradition. That experience gave me a deep appreciation for the refinement of French cuisine and the way flavors and cultural influences can come together in such a harmonious way. Growing up, I spent a lot of time with my grandmother in Miami and fell in love with Cuban culture—its history, ingredients, and vibrant spirit. I carried that energy with me as I developed my own culinary style as a Chef later in life.

Over the years, I’ve also been deeply influenced by the Mexican community I’ve had the privilege to work with. They’ve truly become an extended family. My husband is from Mexico, and traveling with him to his family’s pueblo was especially meaningful—going to the molino with his mother to grind corn for masa, and waking up to the smell of wood fire drifting through the window as she prepared the most incredible breakfasts.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I’m not trying to do something different just to be different. I just focus on how the flavors and textures come together to make something truly delicious and balanced. All of my life experiences find their way into my cooking, creating a style that feels personal—my own culinary fingerprint.

What is your favorite meal?

Because I cook with such a wide variety of spices and love bringing different ingredients together, I often crave something simple and comforting—like a big bowl of spaghetti Pomodoro with chili flakes and plenty of Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

I opened Frita Batidos in 2010, bringing together the warmth and hospitality of feeding the people you love with the attention to detail and standards of a formal restaurant. Frita Batidos is known for its Cuban-inspired street food, centered around my interpretations of “Fritas,”—- Cuban-style burgers traditionally made with spicy chorizo, topped with shoestring fries on a soft egg bun—and “Batidos,” tropical milkshakes, traditionally made with fresh fruit, crushed ice and sweetened milk. Frita Batidos is grounded in tenets of the Slow Food Movement, following the seasons, cooking from scratch, working with small, local purveyors and farmers and most importantly fostering warmth and conviviality around food.

Frita Batidos in NYC is located at 334 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit Brooklyn | Hours + Location | Frita Batidos - BK and call 718.559.0161.

Photo Credit: Noah Fecks