Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Romeo Regalli of RAS PLANT BASED Ethiopian Cuisine in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

HOLD!Chef Romeo Regalli of RAS PLANT BASED

Food + Wine News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Romeo Regalli of RAS PLANT BASED Ethiopian Cuisine in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Chef Romeo Regalli is the Executive Chef of Ras Plant Based in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. He was born in Ethiopia and was drawn to the world of culinary arts at a young age, always cooking with his mom in the kitchen and planning family dinners. A creative talent through and through, he attended the International Film School in Paris and went on to create several feature documentaries. When he arrived in New York he began his hospitality career working at Awash Ethiopian restaurant, where he met his future wife Milka. Awash was owned by Milka's family. The two fell for each other through their love of art, their culture and above all cooking.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Romeo Regalli about his career and Ras Plant Based for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My interest in cooking began at a very young age, watching and mimicking my mom and grand mother who would host these grand house parties. I watched how all these great memories were created around family, friends and food!

Who were some of your career mentors?

My grandmother and mom are my biggest mentors. They have taught me to work hard and to always strive to be the best at what I do.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

I'm half Italian so I love preparing Italian inspired cuisine. However, I felt more compelled to center my career around Ethiopian cuisine to honor my roots and my grandmother who in my eyes was the best chef. I also wanted to bring a modern experience a cuisine that is centuries old. We stay true to the flavor profiles but it's an entirely different visual experience than what you would find at other Ethiopian spots.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I think my wife and I have been able to successfully modernize Ethiopian cuisine. We have stayed true to our roots and our desire to bring traditional healthy cuisine to our community. But we've plated it in a way that's not been done before. And most importantly, we make our guests feel like they're hanging out with us at home..reminiscent of the same vibes I felt as a child at those gatherings.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite dish to have on the menu is the Ras Kitfo. Kitfo is traditionally a steak tartare. We have veganized it using a soy protein crumble and traditional spices. I love putting an avocado salad right on top of it..so delicious!

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Ras is the brainchild of myself and my wife, Milka. We fuse the modern and traditional, bringing our guests delicious and healthy Plant based cuisine in an environment that's warm and friendly. Everything we do- from the creation of our dishes to our cocktails to our playlists- is done with love.

Ras Plant Based is located at 739 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238. The restaurant serves lunch, dinner and brunch as well as take-out, delivery, and catering. For hours, menus, and additional information, please visit https://www.rasplantbased.com/ or call 718.622.6220. Follow them on Instagram @rasplantbased.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chef Romeo Regalli and Ras Plant Based

Regional Awards


From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


ColleMassari Melacce 2020-A Crisp, Lively WineColleMassari Melacce 2020-A Crisp, Lively Wine
October 10, 2022

Among Castello ColleMassari portfolio is a truly wonderful white wine that is very accessible. ColleMassari Melacce (SRP $18) is aptly named for a river that flows through the estate.
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Romeo Regalli of RAS PLANT BASED Ethiopian Cuisine in Crown Heights, BrooklynChef Spotlight: Executive Chef Romeo Regalli of RAS PLANT BASED Ethiopian Cuisine in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
October 10, 2022

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Romeo Regalli about his career and Ras Plant Based for our “Chef Spotlight” feature.
MEDI WINE BAR Hosts Wine Tasting Event on Wednesday, 10/26MEDI WINE BAR Hosts Wine Tasting Event on Wednesday, 10/26
October 9, 2022

This month, Medi Wine Bar on 9th Avenue will be hosting its special Fall Season Event centered around the wines and cuisine of Umbria, a richly historic region in the heartland of Italy.
“HAUNTED CAR WASH” Presented by Play Theater and Team Car Wash“HAUNTED CAR WASH” Presented by Play Theater and Team Car Wash
October 9, 2022

Play Theater, a performing arts program for kids in Union County, NJ is partnering with Team Car Wash, located at 215 South Avenue East in Westfield on late October weekends for a Haunted Car Wash that will provide entertainment for guests who can choose between a silly or spooky experience.
DON PAPA RUM Celebrates FilAm History Month-Collaborating with Brands and Artists to Support Talarak FoundationDON PAPA RUM Celebrates FilAm History Month-Collaborating with Brands and Artists to Support Talarak Foundation
October 8, 2022

In celebration of FilAm History Month this October, Don Papa Rum, the small batch rum brand from the Philippines, is bringing Filipino culture to life through a series of collaborations spotlighting brands and artists that are giving back to the community. 