Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Romeo Regalli of RAS PLANT BASED Ethiopian Cuisine in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Chef Romeo Regalli is the Executive Chef of Ras Plant Based in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. He was born in Ethiopia and was drawn to the world of culinary arts at a young age, always cooking with his mom in the kitchen and planning family dinners. A creative talent through and through, he attended the International Film School in Paris and went on to create several feature documentaries. When he arrived in New York he began his hospitality career working at Awash Ethiopian restaurant, where he met his future wife Milka. Awash was owned by Milka's family. The two fell for each other through their love of art, their culture and above all cooking.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Romeo Regalli about his career and Ras Plant Based for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My interest in cooking began at a very young age, watching and mimicking my mom and grand mother who would host these grand house parties. I watched how all these great memories were created around family, friends and food!

Who were some of your career mentors?

My grandmother and mom are my biggest mentors. They have taught me to work hard and to always strive to be the best at what I do.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

I'm half Italian so I love preparing Italian inspired cuisine. However, I felt more compelled to center my career around Ethiopian cuisine to honor my roots and my grandmother who in my eyes was the best chef. I also wanted to bring a modern experience a cuisine that is centuries old. We stay true to the flavor profiles but it's an entirely different visual experience than what you would find at other Ethiopian spots.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I think my wife and I have been able to successfully modernize Ethiopian cuisine. We have stayed true to our roots and our desire to bring traditional healthy cuisine to our community. But we've plated it in a way that's not been done before. And most importantly, we make our guests feel like they're hanging out with us at home..reminiscent of the same vibes I felt as a child at those gatherings.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite dish to have on the menu is the Ras Kitfo. Kitfo is traditionally a steak tartare. We have veganized it using a soy protein crumble and traditional spices. I love putting an avocado salad right on top of it..so delicious!

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Ras is the brainchild of myself and my wife, Milka. We fuse the modern and traditional, bringing our guests delicious and healthy Plant based cuisine in an environment that's warm and friendly. Everything we do- from the creation of our dishes to our cocktails to our playlists- is done with love.

Ras Plant Based is located at 739 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238. The restaurant serves lunch, dinner and brunch as well as take-out, delivery, and catering. For hours, menus, and additional information, please visit https://www.rasplantbased.com/ or call 718.622.6220. Follow them on Instagram @rasplantbased.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chef Romeo Regalli and Ras Plant Based