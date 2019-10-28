Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef AJ Capella of JOCKEY HOLLOW Bar & Kitchen in Morristown, NJ

By mining New Jersey's farms and waterways, artisan food products and homegrown beverages for the best, and only the best, A.J. Capella has become one the leading under-30 voice working today in a Garden State restaurant kitchen. The winner of the Garden State Culinary Arts Foundation 2017 Rising Star Chef Award, Capella has been working in restaurants and cooking for half his life. After graduating from CIA, he spent much of his career as Chef de Cuisine at the Ryland Inn under Executive Chef CraigPolignano. At Jockey Hollow, the "mentee" replaces the mentor!

Capella has also worked with Anthony Bucco at Uproot, as well as in Grant Achatz's restaurant, the Aviary (NYC) . Most recently, he was Head Chef at A Toute Heure in Cranford, and received a glowing 3-star review from NJ Monthly.

Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of interviewing AJ Capella about his career and Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen in Morristown, NJ for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

When I was younger, I always wanted to help my mom cook. I was probably 12 or 13 when I started watching the Food Network all the time and trying to cook things on my own. I remember one time trying to recreate Bananas Foster, but had none of the ingredients so I used red wine and granulated sugar. Needless to say, it was a disaster and turned out terribly. My mom ate it to make me happy, but we both knew it was disgusting.

Who were some of your career mentors?

When I was 16, I took a line cook job at Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg, NJ where I had the privilege of working for Rob Ubhaus, Michael Weisshaupt and Anthony Bucco. These three chefs, in that order, really added beneficial pieces of knowledge that led to where I am today.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Seeing classic European techniques while growing up in restaurants throughout New Jersey was a solid base of knowledge for me. The advanced technique I learned at the Aviary working under great chefs like Grant Achatz, Dan Perretta and Michael Dengelegi really diversified my abilities.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I am still trying to establish my own culinary style. I'm definitely a modern American chef, I have been trying to reinvent classic dishes. I like making dishes that are familiar to guests with completely different cooking/plating techniques, such as beef and broccoli or chicken and dumplings. This makes my food relatable, but it also has the ability to wow someone because they typically get something they're not expecting

.What is your favorite meal?

One of my favorite meals is short ribs and pork shanks braised in tomato sauce served with pasta. It's something my mom would make on Sundays when I was a kid.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen is a restaurant unlike anything I have seen in New Jersey. We offer a massive raw bar, featuring oysters from an oyster farm that we partner with. We have a fine dining restaurant offering locally sourced seafood, and we have a German-inspired biergarten. The raw bar's a la carte menu is modern American with Italian influence. We do all in-house gluten free pastas and whole animal butchery. Sourcing local and supporting NJ artisans and farmers is something that is very important to me.

Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen is located at 110 South Street Morristown, NJ 07960. For more information, menus, and to make a reservation, visit https://www.jockeyhollowbarandkitchen.com/ or call 973.644.3180.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AJ Capella and Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen





Related Articles