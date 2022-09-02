Chef Spotlight: Chinese Master Chef Guo Wenjun of CHEF GUO in Midtown East

Recently opened on August 16th, CHEF GUO is the Manhattan debut of Chinese Master Chef Guo Wenjun, who began his culinary training at the tender age of 14 under the mentorship of Chinese Master Chef Ding Guangzhou, a seventh-generation disciple in the line of royal chefs, in the discipline of Chinese Imperial Cuisine. In his forty-year career, Chef Guo has held posts as Executive Chef at the Platinum Seven-Star Beijing Palace International Hotel, the Diaoyutai Garden Villa International Club, been recognized by China as an Elite Master of the Chinese Culinary Arts and won the Gold Medal at the Asia Cuisine Competition. The restaurant showcases his proprietary culinary system that has been recognized by the Chinese Government and his unique brand of cuisine, combining Chinese Imperial cooking and Classic Western cuisine to create his Healthy Royal Cuisine Culinary System. The dishes are made with healthy, organic, and green ingredients, emphasizing a nutritional value and a balanced meal. The food is prepared simply to allow the flavors of the high-quality ingredients to speak for themselves. His cuisine is served in the form of a nineteen-course tasting menu, that includes 15 savory courses, three tea courses, and a dessert.

Broadwayworld had the opportunity to interview Chef Guo Wenjun for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My father was a well-known chef locally, in the village, he trigged the earliest interest in cooking during my childhood.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My father was the first career mentor. My master Shi-Fu, Ding Guangzhou, 7th generation disciple in the ancient lineage of royal chef, was the second mentor.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Healthy & organic. I enjoy the changes and connection between food material. The balance of the nutrition, which rooted in our culture.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I always enjoy exploring the changes/connection between different food material, also explore new food material, exploring break-through on existing receipts, cooking method. By using the original flavor of food itself is always the best seasoning.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

As long as the meal or meals are recognized and appreciated by our diners, they are my favorites.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Actually, my restaurant is a complete process. My healthy royal cuisine culinary system always choose the healthy, organic, seasonal, some unique food material.Tthe taste is always the first priority, the nutrition is the essence, the color/smell/shape from the food material are the basis. Also I'd like to mention sound, it includes the music in the dining room, the presentation from the server. The Bian Zhong, orchid pavilion plaque, etc brings out the roots of cuisine: Chinese Culture. Overall, all these elements created a brand new/complete different/ unique dining experience for our new friends in NYC.

CHEF GUO is located at 135 East 50th Street, New York, NY 10022. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, please visit https://chefguo.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chef Guo