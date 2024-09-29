Chef Spotlight: Chef Rafael Hasid of RAFAEL on the Upper East Side

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rafael 'Rafi' Hasid, a celebrated restaurateur with a passion for Mediterranean cuisine, has spent nearly two decades delighting New Yorkers with his warm hospitality and flavorful dishes. His journey began in Petach Tikvah, a vibrant suburb just east of Tel Aviv, where his family nurtured a love for food and shared meals featuring Eastern European classics like schnitzel alongside Israeli staples like couscous. His mother Miriam, a children's music teacher known for her welcoming spirit, inspired both his love for hospitality and the name of his first restaurant.

After completing his mandatory military service and gaining experience in Tel Aviv's bustling restaurant scene, Hasid embarked on a culinary adventure to New York City at the age of 24. He honed his skills at the prestigious French Culinary Institute, laying the foundation for his future success. In 2005, he opened Miriam in Park Slope, a heartfelt homage to his mother and a celebration of his Middle Eastern heritage.

Miriam's success paved the way for expansions with Miriam UWS and 1803 TriBeCa, each offering a unique culinary experience while maintaining the inviting atmosphere that has become a hallmark of Hasid's establishments. In 2024,Hasid marks a significant milestone with the opening of Rafael on the Upper East Side. This eponymous restaurant represents a culmination of his culinary expertise and a personal achievement, showcasing an elevated yet approachable dining experience inspired by the sun-drenched Mediterranean coast.

At Rafael, guests can expect a symphony of fresh, seasonal flavors, expertly crafted cocktails, and a warm, inviting ambiance that transports them to the heart of the Mediterranean. Hasid's unwavering dedication to quality, authenticity,and hospitality shines through in every aspect of the restaurant, making it a must-visit destination for discerning diners seeking a truly memorable experience.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Rafi about his career and Rafael on the Upper East Side for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My first experience in a restaurant came when I was 15, washing dishes at a family friend's pub. I loved working alongside the wait staff and getting to know the customers. This was my first glimpse into the world of hospitality, and it left a lasting impression.

Who were some of your career mentors?

I greatly benefited from the mentorship of my chefs at the French Culinary Institute. They introduced me to new cooking techniques and approaches, especially when it comes to understanding and balancing flavors.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

The flavors I work with are deeply rooted in my childhood and where I come from. However, my techniques and presentation are heavily influenced by both French and Japanese cuisines.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I aim for food that’s both delicious and elevated, yet approachable—comforting, like a home-cooked meal. Our Lamb dish at Rafael is a perfect example. It’s rich in flavor and complexity but has a nostalgic warmth, like something your grandmother might make.

What are your favorite meals?

I love meals that revolve around hospitality, where the experience extends over hours with new courses being introduced, much like holiday meals with my family.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

The new Rafael restaurant will continue that legacy from Miriam with an all-day menu as a foundation, alongside an exciting dinner offering. The menu blends traditional Middle Eastern favorites with innovative Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Drawing from their shared heritage, Rafi and Executive Chef Francisco Da Silva Rosa present a variety of shareable plates and substantial mains, highlighting vibrant, fresh, and seasonal flavors.

Rafael is located at 973 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10021. For menus, hours of operation and more information, visit HERE. Contact the restaurant by phone at 646.918.7971 and at info@rafaelues.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chef Rafael Hasid

Comments