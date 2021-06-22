Chef Spotlight: Chef Constantino Garcia of Delta's Restaurant in New Brunswick, NJ

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Delta's Restaurant, located in the heart of New Brunswick, has been a dining destination for the best authentic southern cuisine, soul food, cocktails, and live music. Since 1999, people from near and far have returned again and again to experience their outstanding level of hospitality.

We had the opportunity to interview Chef Constantino Garcia of Delta's for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

Growing up, I watched my mom cook a lot of food for a lot of people but my passion began in 2006 when I was first introduced to Delta's kitchen, where my love for cooking and my career began!

Who were some of your career mentors?

My family are my biggest supporters and mentors. My mom would cater quinceaneras and other events back in Mexico growing up and I got a lot of my work ethic from her. Other mentors include Chef Willie, Delta's first head chef! He taught me much of what I know about Southern Cuisine.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Soul food was the beginning for me. Despite my family's culinary past, I was not the cook. When I began at Delta's I was not cooking but working other roles in the kitchen. My love for food and cooking really all started here, where I've been fortunate enough to grow professionally. I love what I do and I am very passionate about what's next! I am currently working on opening my own authentic latin restaurant & bakery, Quintana's.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

My passion! Everything I learned in this business, I learned here. I've grown tremendously here and it has molded me as a chef and leader. I wake up everyday and I love what I do and who I do it with!

What is your favorite meal?

I love our signature herb chicken dinner. Although it offers two sides, I just need ONE, the mashed potatoes!

Editor's Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld.com Food and Wine for more coverage on Delta's Restaurant in New Brunswick.

Delta's Restaurant is located at 19 Dennis St., New Brunswick, NJ, 08902. Visit:

www.deltasrestaurant.com or call 732-249-1551.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Constantino Garcia/Delta's Restaurant