Chef Spotlight- Chef Vamshi Adi of ISHQ in the East Village

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Executive Chef-Owner Vamshi Adi attended the Culinary Academy of India in his hometown of Hyderabad, India (2013-2016). After immigrating to the United States, he completed his culinary internship at the newly awarded Michelin Key Hotel, The Dewberry in Charleston, S.C. He then moved to New York and began working at Baar Baar restaurant under Executive Chef Sujan Sarkar. Following that, he secured a position as Chef de partie at Michelin-starred Junoon. Upon relocating to California, he honed his skills at Rooh in Palo Alto. At just 25 years old, he returned to New York to open his first restaurant, Gazab in 2021, which was met with enthusiastic acclaim, making him the youngest Indian chef to own and operate a restaurant in NYC.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Vamshi Adi about his career and ISHQ.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My family comes from Hyderabad, the south-central region of India, which is known for their food. My parents were both foodies and I got my passion from my dad. He was always obsessed with food culture. Additionally, I used to help and watch my mom in the kitchen and observe what she was doing and techniques she used. She didn’t like me to be in the kitchen too much, as most moms don’t want their 11-year-old sons interfering with their cooking. I come from a large family that have a lot of celebrations, and food was an integral part of our families’ traditions.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My first mentors were my parents, however as I got started with my career my first mentor was my culinary principal from The Culinary Academy of India. He is also involved with The American Culinary Federation. My other mentor was Chef Sujan Sarkar, who I worked under at Baar Baar.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

I personally am biased towards my city’s (Hyderabad) cuisine. It’s something that I really enjoy making. It’s not super fancy, but it’s a unique preparation. We use specific styles that are indigenous to our region. Most notably, we use “Dum” cooking, which is when food is slow cooked. You can find a lot of dishes on my menu that utilize this type of cooking.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

First, I would say that my age is a huge factor. I own and operate two restaurants all under 30 years old. I can’t believe it sometimes. We already have plans to open more concepts. My approach to cooking comes with the presentation and plating. I have a creative side in me and imagine the dishes before even making them. Despite all of that, I like to keep my food authentic to India but also look at what New Yorkers were looking for. All the food on my menu is very simple and ensures that my customers are satisfied with what they are eating.

What is your favorite meal (or meals)?

This is a hard question for me, because Indian food, especially Biryani is my favorite dish. However, if I had to choose a different cuisine, I prefer spicy food so Mexican would be my first choice apart from Indian cuisine.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

ISHQ is and always has been a passion project of mine. ISHQ means love in Hindi, and that is what you will find here. I wanted to create a menu that was indigenous to my region and a testament to my creativity. You can find both vegetarian and meat options that were carefully crafted to showcase creativity but also authenticity. Most of the items on my menu are large in portion size and meant for sharing. I want my customers to feel satisfied. We just recently were awarded with the Michelin Bib Gourmand title and added to the Michelin Guide. This was super exciting, and I look forward to continuing with my passion.

ISHQ is located in the East Village at 202 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, please visit HERE and call 646.559.4747.

Photo Credit: Alex Staniloff

Comments