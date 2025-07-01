Chef DAVID BURKE to be Inducted in NJ Hall of Fame

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Editor's Note: We are delighted to share this exciting news of Chef David Burke's award. We have had the opportunity to visit the celebrity chef's outstanding restaurants in New Jersey and beyond. It is a very well deserved honor.

David Burke, the international award-winning chef and restaurateur known for his endlessly creative, often whimsical gustatory style, has been awarded the state’s highest honor, New Jersey Hall of Fame membership. His is one of 17 members of the class of 2025 (which also includes the Jonas Brothers and Dana Bash) announced on June 23, who the organization is saluting as among the Garden State's most distinguished citizens for their lasting contributions to society. They were determined by public vote from a field of 240 nominees representing the worlds of music, hospitality, public service, sports and visual/ preforming arts and will be formally inducted in November 21 at a ceremony hosted by Danny DeVito.

A modern Renaissance man, in addition to operating or directing the culinary component of more than a dozen restaurants (six of which, and a bakery, are in New Jersey, employing nearly 100) Burke is an: author; artist; educator; philanthropist; Honorary Doctor of Business Administration from Johson & Wales University; art collector; US Patent holder; Culinary Institute of America graduate; baker (having studied pastry at France’s famed Lenôtre Culinary Ats School; and more. He is also the only non-French person to ever be anointed with France's highest award, Meilleurs Ouvriers de France Diplome d’Honneur.

However, Burke is most gratified by awards that are not of a culinary nature, such as being named one of Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year for New Jersey in 2021, and, now, the New Jersey Hall of Fame induction in the enterprise category.

“As a proud Jersey boy, few things have ever pleased me more than the Hall of Fame honor. It's humbling to be included amongst the incredible range of intellect, talent and skill that have positioned New Jersey on the world's stage as the source of an extraordinary degree of innovation,” said Burke, who is the principal of David Burke Hospitality Management (DBHM), This is a really big deal for me!”

He and his DBHM team manages, licenses, and consults with restaurants, hotels, clubs and schools worldwide. They also oversee a growing roster of David Burke branded products, including cookware, bakeware, steak sauce, cutlery and wine.

Burke is the first restaurant chef to become a member of the New Jersey Hall of Fame, since its 2005 founding, and one of only three inductees who are celebrated for their cuisinary skills, the other two being Martha Stewart and Buddy Valestro.

“This year’s class of inductees reminds us of what it means to be Jersey strong and resilient,” said Steve Edwards, president of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. “They showcase the incredible range of talent that has come out of New Jersey, from global icons in entertainment to pioneers in sports, public service, and enterprise. We’re proud to honor these heroes who inspire generations to be the best versions of themselves.”

A New Jersey resident since he was three years old, Burke lives in Atlantic Highlands, where he oversees his operations in New Jersey, New York and North Carolina, with Florida in the near horizon when his new waterfront restaurant opens in Palm Beach County later this year.

For more information on David Burke Hospitality, please visit Home Chef David Burke - Chef David Burke

Photo Credit: David Burke Hospitality Management

Comments

Don't Miss a Food + Wine News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...