Celebrate Passover 2022 With Wines Produced at CARMEL WINERY

Carmel Winery stands among the world's most esteemed producers of outstanding kosher wine. And, as one of the largest wineries in Israel, it represents an elite portfolio of vineyards throughout the country's most prized growing regions. Their wines are produced from sun-kissed grapes grown in the land of Israel, where the terroir and microclimate paired with expert winemaking techniques and technology produce award-winning wines. From dry and crisp, or oaky and fruity, among many varietals - all have the perfect finish to compliment the Seder meal.

Carmel's superb wines has been released in the U.S. just in time for Passover 2022. They include reds, whites and bubblies from their SELECTED series, PRIVATE Collection and APPELLATION series.

The Selected Series has established itself over the years as a leading wine in Israel, providing high value and affordable prices. They include: Red wines such as Carmel's Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot, Merlot, semi-dry red; white dry /semi- dry and bubbly that include Emerald Riesling French Colombard, Sauvignon Blanc and Muscat varieties.

There are also top recommendations for the Passover Seder that includes wines from Carmel's Private Collection that recently debuted in the U.S. Market. They offer high quality and great value for money. Red wines in the Private Collection include Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot; The white wines, sparkling and rosé include Chardonnay and Muscat.

Carmel's Appelation Series is produced from grapes grown in the Judean Hills, Galilee and Shomron. This wine series is produced from among the best grape growing regions in Israel. The region produces wines of a distinct flavor and character. You can purchase red wines that include Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and a unique varietal Petit Verdot; the white wine is a Gewürztraminer.

This Passover you'll want to really enjoy the 4 cups of wine at the Seder table to commemorate the Israelites' exodus to freedom. Celebrate with a selection of wines from Israel's Carmel winery and bring a little bit of Israel to your Passover Seder - L'Chaim!

All of Carmel's wines are certified OU Kosher and OU-P. For more information, please visit http://carmelwines.co.il/en/about/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carmel Wines