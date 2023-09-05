CONUNDRUM WINES for Sommelier-Approved Wine Pairings

Conundrum Wines

Sep. 05, 2023

CONUNDRUM WINES for Sommelier-Approved Wine Pairings

With Labor Day weekend behind us, back to school, and summer vacation a happy memory, you may be spending more time at home considering what wine to open.

Two of Conundrum's newest wines, the 2022 White Blend and the 2021 Red Blend, can elevate any dish you want to serve. They can also be enjoyed on their own. Learn about these California wines and find out what sommelier, Torrey Grant has to say about them!

2022 Conundrum White Blend (SRP: $16) is a wine that is crafted to match any atmosphere perfectly, whether that means being enjoyed next to a guilty-pleasure spicy Thai panang curry from your local favorite spot, to the casual homemade pizza night. 

“The Conundrum White’s blend of grapes leans into its place on the table where you might not know what's being served or if you like to pick last minute and have something in the fridge that works with on-the-fly culinary decision-making.” - Torrey Grant, Sommelier 

2021 Conundrum Red Blend (SRP $25) is a serious yet lighthearted blend that has the capability to (happily!) be the third wheel for any romantic date night at home, or a conversation starter for a casual night-in with friends. 

“Not every date night takes place around multiple courses of haute cuisine. Sometimes you want to sit on a couch, a porch, or a hammock and sip on something while you chat. The Conundrum Red loves food but it doesn't need it. There's no codependency, just versatility.” - Torrey Grant, Sommelier 

For more information on Conundrum Wines, please visit their web site at https://www.conundrumwines.com/.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy



