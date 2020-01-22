COMFORT FOODS to Savor at Favorite NYC Restaurants

Cozy up this winter at these NYC spots for some comfort food that will make you feel welcome, warm, and satisfied. Check out the delicious offerings below. Indulge and enjoy!

Soup & Sandwich at Park Avenue Tavern (99 Park Avenue) When it's cold out, there is no better pairing than grilled cheese and tomato soup. It's nostalgic, it's delish, and it's the epitome of comfort. Park Avenue Tavern has an amazing combo of Tomato Bisque and Grilled Cheese made with red onion marmalade. Cozy up in a booth after a brisk Bryant Park stroll and enjoy.

French Onion Soup at Boulton & Watt (5 Avenue A) Nothing says comfort quite like stick-to-your-bones french onion soup. Boulton & Watt's French Onion Soup is the coziest in the LES. Filled with caramelized onions, and topped with gruyere cheese and garlic croutons, the French Onion Soup at B&W is cooked to perfection.

Adrienne's Rigatoni Bolognese at Trademark Taste + Grind (38 West 36th Street) Trademark's menu is filled with comfort food, my favorite is hands down Chef Adrienne's Bolognese. It's a family recipe made with house-made pasta, soft ricotta, and Grana Padano. Pair this with a glass of vino and enjoy. Mangia!

Swiss Raclette Fondue at Mondrian Alpine Terrace by Club Med (444 Park Ave South) Grab some friends and get cozy at Mondrian Alpine Terrace by Club Med. Enjoy Ski Chalet decor, themed cocktails, and endless cozy food choices. The Swiss Raclette Fondue, made with roasted garlic, black pepper and served with focaccia and grissini, is a must-have!

Photo Credit: Swiss Raclette Fondue by Mary Marguerite





